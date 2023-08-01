ONTARIO — Following an ag forum this spring, and the results of those, Treasure Valley Community College officials are looking for more input on how its Ag Department can best meet the needs of industry partners, community and students.
An email from Sandra Porter on July 24 provides more information.
The Ag Department provides a unique opportunity for students and community in its offerings. These include Career Pathway Certificates, One-Year Technical Certificates, Associate of Applied Science degrees and Associate of Science degrees, according to Porter.
"With those options, we strive to make sure our students get the technical skills and hands-on experiential learning they need to join a competitive job market OR transfer efficiently to a four-year university to pursue advanced degrees," reads the email.
"The backbone of our program is our connection with our industry partners and community. As a department we strive to keep up with industry standards and needs, but we are in the classroom and industry continues to move forward," it reads.
Following are highlights from an ag forum conducted by Rich Gross during the spring, which was held "to gain an understanding on what the local area perceives about TVCC’s Ag Department and what needs are currently."
• Question 1 – Challenges facing the region over the next five years? 68% of the respondents stated that a quality workforce and workforce training were a challenge;
• Question 10 – what are the top three areas of improvement most important to helping today’s employees become more effective in their fields? 68% respondents stated that training and teaching resources, skills development and work experience are needed;
• Question 11 – Are the current TVCC programs sufficient to meet your present and future workforce needs? 38% respondents said they don’t know if TVCC’s programs could meet the needs; 31% said somewhat; 25% said no; and 6% said yes.
When Gross had a report available from the forum, the Ag Advisory Committee held another meeting on June 1.
"From that meeting, our industry partners stated the following needs from our students and workforce:
• Ability to adapt and use technology;
• Utilize electronics other than their phone;
• Problem-solving;
• Troubleshooting;
• Grant writing;
• Collaborative work approaches; and
• Ways for non-traditional concentrators to gain entry."
To continue the mission of improving programs, the college is offering a brief survey, which takes about 3 to 5 minutes to complete. The survey is available online at https://bit.ly/47g6XUA.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.