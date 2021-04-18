Treasure Valley Community College hosts tours for 12th-graders on Tuesday

Julie Medina, a freshman at TVCC, right, speaks with a representative from the college’s dining services, during a campus fair for new students in September of 2018. Sessions offering a tour and a snapshot of campus life will be offered to local 12th-graders on Tuesday.

 Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO

Do you know a graduating senior who needs a plan for after high school? There is still time for the class of 2021 to apply for college and for financial aid to help pay for it. To help students with these steps, community colleges across the state, including Treasure Valley Community College and Oregon Goes To College are teaming up to host Spring Into Action April 19-30.

Treasure Valley Community College and all of Oregon’s community colleges are still accepting applications for the fall term. The goal of Spring Into Action is to help students understand it’s not too late to make a plan and get the support they need to continue their education in the fall. 

This year, fewer students across the country — and in Oregon — who are low-income and/or will be the first in their family to go to college have applied for admission and financial aid. In Oregon, 14% fewer students have submitted the FAFSA this year. 

“It’s not too late to turn the tide. Students still have many options for continuing their education after high school, and Spring Into Action will help them take the necessary steps to do so,” said Stephanie Carnahan, director of Oregon GEAR UP.

Colleges will offer virtual activities to help students explore their options, complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or Oregon Student Aid Application (ORSAA), and submit their Oregon Promise application.

