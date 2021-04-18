Treasure Valley Community College hosts tours for 12th-graders on Tuesday

ONTARIO
Do you know a graduating senior who needs a plan for after high school? There is still time for the class of 2021 to apply for college and for financial aid to help pay for it. To help students with these steps, community colleges across the state, including Treasure Valley Community College and Oregon Goes To College are teaming up to host Spring Into Action April 19-30.
Treasure Valley Community College and all of Oregon’s community colleges are still accepting applications for the fall term. The goal of Spring Into Action is to help students understand it’s not too late to make a plan and get the support they need to continue their education in the fall.
This year, fewer students across the country — and in Oregon — who are low-income and/or will be the first in their family to go to college have applied for admission and financial aid. In Oregon, 14% fewer students have submitted the FAFSA this year.
“It’s not too late to turn the tide. Students still have many options for continuing their education after high school, and Spring Into Action will help them take the necessary steps to do so,” said Stephanie Carnahan, director of Oregon GEAR UP.
Colleges will offer virtual activities to help students explore their options, complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or Oregon Student Aid Application (ORSAA), and submit their Oregon Promise application.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.