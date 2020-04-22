Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education OKs hike in tuition

ONTARIO — Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education approved a $3 per credit increase in tuition Tuesday night, but that still will leave a $300,000 gap in the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. That is, if nothing else changes.
Shirley Haidle, vice president of Administrative Services, said she can probably find the $300,000 to cut from the budget. Unknown, however, is what affect the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and loss of revenue will have on the college to come from the state.
Proposed increases in tuition among the state’s 17 community colleges ranges from zero to $6 per credit, Haidle said, adding that for the 2018-19 fiscal year, TVCC was in 11th place for tuition and fees among community colleges.
Kate Walker, director of student programs, told the board that a survey of about 300 students done online found that the majority would support an increase of $3 per credit, or even $6 per credit, if that would maintain current programs. A very low number of students surveyed said they wanted no increase, Walker said.
Board member Roger Findley voted against the $3 increase, saying he could support a $2 increase, but not $3.
“Everything is in a state of flux,” Haidle said.
Much of the conversation at Tuesday’s session was about the impact of the pandemic on the college, with reports that online classes are going very well, with students and staff adjusting to a wide range of operating systems.
“The students are troopers,” said Brad Hammond, vice president of student services.
Despite the campus being shut down, there are still 34 students living in the on-campus housing either in the single rooms or spaced apart in the double rooms. Students are still getting meal service, picking up their food in the dining room and taking it back to their dorm.
Findley expressed concern about the payment on the bond for the housing, noting it had to be more than 90% full to cover the payments. However, Haidle said the college front-loads the money for the payments by charging more for housing in the fall and winter quarters and less in the spring. He said it looks like the college will be able to make the payment.
