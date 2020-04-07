Trash service unfazed: Ontario Sanitary Service keeps going with closed office, more payment options

ONTARIO — As the effects of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 continue to be felt throughout the community, Ontario Sanitary Service is stepping up to ensure trash continues to be collected.
In an email to the Argus on April 6, Scott Wilson, owner and general Manager at Ontario Sanitary, said all trash collection, recycling and transfer station services remain in place during the crisis.
“Residential customers have asked about bagging extra trash and setting it next to their cart for collection,” said Wilson. “We are allowing customers to place bagged extra trash by their cart. Our driver must exit his truck and place the bags in the cart to dump. Large, bulky items that do not fit into the cart are not allowed. Extra bags are charged for at the normal rate for extra trash.”
Wilson clarified this is because Ontario users are charged a fee per ton at Clay Peak Landfill in Payette.
Wilson said his office is willing to work with people should they need help with paying their bill.
“Since the Governor’s Executive order, we have had very few residential customers contact us about payment. We will work with those who do contact us on an individual basis. One accommodation to help is we are taking payments over the phone.”
Wilson notes that Ontario Sanitary’s transfer station remains open at this time.
“This allows for residents to bring in their extra trash and bulky items during our business hours at the regular transfer station rates.”
As for office operations, Ontario Sanitary’s Southeast Ninth Street office is closed to the public during the crisis. However, Wilson said this isn’t stopping employees from helping customers.
“We have a social distancing policy at work for our employees. It is self-policing among the employees and is working well.”
Wilson also mentioned that the recycling program did come into doubt, as the state of Oregon observed whether COVID-19 could spread through recyclables. He said that as of yet, no significant evidence exists to suggest the virus can spread this way.
No additional collection days are anticipated, but Wilson does remind customers to help staff in doing their job throughout the crisis.
“The best help customers can do for us is to have their trash out on their regularly scheduled day by 6 am or the night before. Also since our office is closed to walk in customers, we encourage customers to use the mail, online bill payment, the drop box at City Hall, or the payment slot at our office to pay their bill. As stated before, we are also temporarily taking phone payments.”
