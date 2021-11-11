Please read John 15
Jesus said, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends” (John 15:13).
Today we celebrate and honor our veterans for their commitment, courage, competence and love for our country and each other. I am blessed to be a son of a veteran, a nephew of a veteran, a husband of a veteran, a father of a veteran, a father-in-law of a veteran and a veteran, myself.
As a newly-selected Army Colonel, I attended the U.S. Army War College in 1992-93. As a part of my studies, I wrote a monograph on Army Values and researched the Army’s archives to find stories, vignettes, illustrations and quotes from soldiers of every rank to help me capture the essence of my chosen profession.
One of the articles that has always touched me was one written by Mr. Eric Sevareid, the well-known WWII correspondent. Although I have read this piece this years ago, I still get emotional in not only reading Mr. Sevareid’s composition, but also in “reading and seeing between the lines.” Mr. Sevareid had the following to say of the U.S. soldiers during the Korean War, where over 54,000 were killed or are still missing.
"To me the greatest mystery in the Korean War was what made American youngsters fight so hard, so long, and so well in this kind of war. There have been armies that fought well only for loot; there was none of that in Korea. Armies have fought well only for glory and victory; there was little of that in Korea. Armies have fought well only when their homeland was invaded; this was not true in Korea. And there have been armies that fought as crusaders out of burning moral or religious zeal, but the thousands who fought so well in Korea had only the dimmest conception of what the war was about.
Our youngsters fought a war that they did not particularly believe in to the bitter end for an armistice they have little faith in. And they will fight again, automatically and instantly, if the Armistice should fail. They did all this without exhortations of political commissars. They bled and died in the mud of that bleak and incomprehensible land, in full knowledge that half their countrymen at home were too bored with it all to give the daily casualty lists a second glance. They had full knowledge that, while they were living the worst life they had ever known, millions of their countrymen were living the best life they had ever known. They gave liberally from their paychecks to the emaciated Korean children while their prosperous countrymen showed little interest. They knew it was too much effort for many of their countrymen to walk to the nearest blood donation center, so they gave their own blood to their wounded comrades.
And they felt no particular bitterness that all this was so. And they fought right ahead at a time when military authorities were publicly arguing that they were being handled tragically wrong. And they fought right ahead knowing politicians divided their country about the very purpose of their fight, telling them that their wounds were all in vain. And they fought ahead knowing that, while allied nations were cheering them on, allied soldiers were not coming to help in great numbers.
Why did these youths behave so magnificently? The answer lies deep in the heart and issues of American life, and none of us can unravel all its threads. It has to do with their parents and their teachers, their ministers, their 4-H clubs, their Scout troops and their neighborhood centers. It has to do with the sense of belonging to a team, with the honor of upholding it, the shame of letting it down.
But it also has to do with the implicit, unreasoned belief in their country, and that natural belief in themselves as individual men and women upon Earth. Whatever is responsible, these soldiers' behavior in this unrewarded war outmatches, it seems to me, the behavior of those who fought wars of certainty and victory. This is something new in the American story. This is something to be recorded with respect and humility."
May God continue to bless our nation with men and women who clearly understand that freedom is never free and will always move to the sound of the guns.
