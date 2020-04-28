Carol Frates

Dec. 19, 1930 - March 8, 2020

FORMERLY OF PAYETTE

Carol Frates, 89, formerly of Payette, passed away on March 8, 2020, in Gig Harbor, Washington. Because of the Covid-19, her services planned for May 1, 2020, at Rosedale Memorial Gardens are cancelled and will be held at a later date.

