Carol Frates
Dec. 19, 1930 - March 8, 2020
FORMERLY OF PAYETTE
Carol Frates, 89, formerly of Payette, passed away on March 8, 2020, in Gig Harbor, Washington. Because of the Covid-19, her services planned for May 1, 2020, at Rosedale Memorial Gardens are cancelled and will be held at a later date.
