Ontario High School

The electronic reader-board at Ontario High School is pictured in February of 2021.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — With summer break and graduation nearing, devoting time to drug prevention, mental health and safety has come into focus for the Ontario School District. That is the impetus of Tigers Matter, a health and awareness symposium for students at Ontario High School on Thursday.

The event is being offered by the Ontario School District, according to an email from Taryn Smith, public relations and communications coordinator.



