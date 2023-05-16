ONTARIO — With summer break and graduation nearing, devoting time to drug prevention, mental health and safety has come into focus for the Ontario School District. That is the impetus of Tigers Matter, a health and awareness symposium for students at Ontario High School on Thursday.
The event is being offered by the Ontario School District, according to an email from Taryn Smith, public relations and communications coordinator.
A letter sent to parents talks about how the idea was spearheaded with the district and local organizations in order to “respond to current threats and pressures that our students and young adults in the community may experience.”
Key organizers include the district, Ontario Police Department and Altruistic Recovery. Also linking up with them was Lifeways Behavioral Health and Recovery and Oregon Department of Human Services.
“Our hope is that with parent support and teaching at home, in addition to the resources we can provide as a community, we can equip our young adults with knowledge and resources as they head into summer break and beyond graduation,” reads the letter.
The day will include breakout session on a range of topics, such as navigating relationships; establishing healthy boundaries; art therapy; drug recognition, education and risks of taking medications not prescribed by a doctor.
It will also include an all-school assembly focused on the dangers of fentanyl.
“This information may hit close to home for some students/staff,” reads the letter.
It states that counselors from the school district and Lifeways will be on site and “available for anyone who may need help at any point during the day.”
Speakers include former Boise State football player Kyle Brotzman, who will share his personal story about bullying and Dr. Brian Kitamura, an emergency room doctor who will talk about the overdoses and medical emergencies seen in the local ER.
“Several community members will share their experiences overcoming drug abuse and addiction and the consequences of those actions that have forever shaped their lives,” reads the letter.
Additionally, there will be a host of first responders and other specialist who will share their knowledge and experience. This includes members of Ontario Fire & Rescue, OPD, Malheur County Health Department, Malheur County Education Service District, OSD Counseling Team and Snake River Pediatrics.
Parents were given the option to not allow their students to attend.
“It is unfortunate that students and young adults need to be equipped with this knowledge in this day and age, but we believe that as a community, we can educate and support the students of our community, that we all care so deeply about,” reads the letter. “We are all hoping that this event educates students on the importance of staying safe, understanding and establishing safe boundaries, offering resources if they need, or at the very least, gives students a toolbelt of knowledge to tap into if a friend or peer is needing support or direction to resources/help.”
Breakout session information was not available as of press time this morning, but is expected to be added today to the district’s website. The Tigers Matter page can be found at https://bit.ly/Tigers_matter.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.