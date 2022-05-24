Are you firewise?

The community is welcome to attend a free class from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday night about landscaping techniques and practices that can protect home and property from damage in the event of a fire. Register for the class online at https:tvccfirewise.eventbrite.com.

TODAY, May 24

Ontario City Council Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 SW Fourth St., Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.

Treasure Valley Rental Association meeting, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Matsy’s Restaurant, banquet room, (541) 216-1675.

Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 150 Longfellow St N, Vale, (attend in person; by phone at (253) 215-8782 (meeting ID 225 421 4421; host key 048643); or by Zoom — download app first — at https://bit.ly/ValeCC_meetings). Info: (541) 473-3133.

WEDNESDAY, May 25Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. Join by phone: (571) 317-3129; access code 299-510-653; join online via GoToMeeting: https://bit.ly/MalCo_Court. Info: (541) 473-5124.

Becoming Firewise: Fire Resistant Landscape and Homes class (free), 6 to 8 p.m., Room 104, Science Center, Treasure Valley Community College, 650 College Blvd., Ontario, (541) 881-5755, jcrouch@tvcc.cc, register: https:tvccfirewise.eventbrite.com.



