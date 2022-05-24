The community is welcome to attend a free class from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday night about landscaping techniques and practices that can protect home and property from damage in the event of a fire. Register for the class online at https:tvccfirewise.eventbrite.com.
Ontario City Council Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 SW Fourth St., Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.
Treasure Valley Rental Association meeting, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Matsy’s Restaurant, banquet room, (541) 216-1675.
Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 150 Longfellow St N, Vale, (attend in person; by phone at (253) 215-8782 (meeting ID 225 421 4421; host key 048643); or by Zoom — download app first — at https://bit.ly/ValeCC_meetings). Info: (541) 473-3133.
WEDNESDAY, May 25Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. Join by phone: (571) 317-3129; access code 299-510-653; join online via GoToMeeting: https://bit.ly/MalCo_Court. Info: (541) 473-5124.
Becoming Firewise: Fire Resistant Landscape and Homes class (free), 6 to 8 p.m., Room 104, Science Center, Treasure Valley Community College, 650 College Blvd., Ontario, (541) 881-5755, jcrouch@tvcc.cc, register: https:tvccfirewise.eventbrite.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.