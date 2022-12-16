Things to Do Dec. 16-18, 2022 Dec 16, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Local professional journalism is not free. In the effort to inform during COVID-19 we're providing this story for your benefit. Please join us, subscribe now. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIDAY, Dec. 16Coffee with a Cop, 8 to 10 a.m., Jack Henry Coffee, 298 S. Oregon St., Ontario.SATURDAY, Dec. 17Live Nativity, 4 to 7 p.m., Park Community Church - 193 Holly Rd, Ontario (208) 739-0654.SUNDAY, Dec. 18Solve Family Problems conference (following services); 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Oregon Trail Baptist, 191 Holland St., Vale, (541) 881-7771, www.oregontrailbaptistchurch.com Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Conference Jack Henry Coffee Ontario Christianity Nativity Cop Problem Park Community Church Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition The Argus Observer 14 hrs ago 0 Most Popular NFL star born with facial difference to speak at global event Snake River Correctional Institution serves up holiday meal for senior citizens Judge temporarily halts new gun-control law Family works on synchronized Christmas light display for months Local teams crown 10 champions at Calhoun Classic Coffee with a cop returns Singing and playing their way to the holiday Police search 2nd yard for missing Idaho child; nothing found 8 crashes take place morning of Dec. 8, including sheriff's office vehicle Local wrestlers battle at Calhoun Classic
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.