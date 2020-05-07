NYSSA — Plans for Nyssa’s annual Thunderegg Days are being put together as sponsor Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture has confirmed it is ahead with the annual summer celebration slated for July 9-11 at the Nyssa school grounds.
Thunderegg Days Chairman Jason Pearson said at Tuesday’s board meeting that the Nyssa School District Superintendent Darren Johnson has given his blessing to hold the event, and members have signed up to bring together the various activities that make up the show.
In addition to the rock and craft vendors set up around the school grounds there will be activities for the whole family. Tentative plans for this year’s Thunderegg Days include the return of the car show, a three-on-three basketball tournament, live music, lawnmower races, and popular tours to rock gathering places. Fireworks are also planned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.