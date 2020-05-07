Ontario Community Library offers a trifecta of geology events

Thundereggs, Oregon’s state rock which is abundant in the Owyhees, are a constant centerpiece of the annual Thunderegg Days festival in Nyssa, as seen in this file photo from 2016. A geologist on tap for coming talks at the library will focus on local rocks and minerals, such as the ones pictured here.

 Larry Meyer, file | The Argus Observer

NYSSA — Plans for Nyssa’s annual Thunderegg Days are being put together as sponsor Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture has confirmed it is ahead with the annual summer celebration slated for July 9-11 at the Nyssa school grounds.

Thunderegg Days Chairman Jason Pearson said at Tuesday’s board meeting that the Nyssa School District Superintendent Darren Johnson has given his blessing to hold the event, and members have signed up to bring together the various activities that make up the show.

In addition to the rock and craft vendors set up around the school grounds there will be activities for the whole family. Tentative plans for this year’s Thunderegg Days include the return of the car show, a three-on-three basketball tournament, live music, lawnmower races, and popular tours to rock gathering places. Fireworks are also planned.

Tags

Load comments