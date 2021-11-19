FRUITLAND — With one week left before Thanksgiving, the family of missing 5-year-old Michael “Monkey” Joseph Vaughan has renewed pleas for help from the community in recovering the young boy. In a news conference on Thursday, Fruitland Police Chief gave an update about how the search for Michael has progressed.
Huff was joined at the conference by Capt. Matt Sly of the Idaho State Police, Supervising Agent Doug Hart of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Brandi Neal, Michael’s mother.
“Michael’s case has impacted everyone who has heard about it, but likely not as much as it has impacted Brandi, Tyler [Vaughan], Michael’s family and the law enforcement officers working day in and day out to find him,” said Huff. “The search for Michael will not stop until he’s found. The search remains very active … He’s our top priority, and finding him is an intense, daily part of our lives.”
Huff said present efforts have involved revisiting areas of Fruitland that have already been searched.
“From the time of notification, an exhaustive search effort and criminal investigation simultaneously; Our ground searches are based on the highest probability that Michael may have wandered off, or gotten hurt, stuck in an irrigation ditch or swimming pool, an outbuilding, an old appliance, junk vehicle, anywhere a 50-pound, curious boy could hide himself,” he said. “We wanted to make sure that all the ground within a 1- to 2-mile radius from Southwest Ninth Street where Michael lives has been searched by residential homeowners, professional searchers, law enforcement and specifically trained K-9’s.”
In the past week, Huff said the Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue team conducted another sweep of front and back yards, and nearly 1,000 acres of farmland in the area, in tandem with his department and K-9 units.
“You can imagine going home every night as a law enforcement officer, wondering ‘Did we miss something during that search?’” he added.
Huff said that he has received tips from all over the country and the world.
So far, however, none have produced results.
During the conference, Neal made an emotional plea to the public to remain active in their support of the search for her son.
“I’m here to ask you, please, please for your help; Please keep Michael’s face, his name and his story in every one of your hearts, your eyes and your minds,” she asked.
Huff confirmed that Michael’s name has been registered with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. When asked how Michael’s disappearance is affecting the family’s holiday plans, he said, “As you can imagine, the holidays under these circumstances … are going to be extremely tough for the family. As law enforcement partners, we’re going to continue to lift them up and stand right beside them and help them get through these tough times.”
Michael was last seen near his home on Southwest Ninth Street on July 27. Individuals with information about Michael’s disappearance are urged to phone the Payette County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 642-6006.
