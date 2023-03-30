The latest in a ‘very complex investigation’ of a missing child

Signs for missing Fruitland boy, Michael 'Monkey' Vaughan can still be seen all throughout the Western Treasure Valley, such as this one near Gayway Junction in Fruitland on Thursday afternoon. 

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

PAYETTE COUNTY — Sarah Wondra is the only person who has been arrested and is facing criminal charges related to the case of missing Fruitland child Michael ’Monkey’ Vaughan. However, police still believe three others have first-hand knowledge of what happened.

Her husband, Stacey Wondra, remains a suspect, according to Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff.



