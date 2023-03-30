The latest in a ‘very complex investigation’ of a missing child

PAYETTE COUNTY — Sarah Wondra is the only person who has been arrested and is facing criminal charges related to the case of missing Fruitland child Michael ’Monkey’ Vaughan. However, police still believe three others have first-hand knowledge of what happened.
Her husband, Stacey Wondra, remains a suspect, according to Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff.
The same is true with Adrienne Lucienne and Brandon Shurtliff, who were said to be living with the Wondras during Michael’s disappearance. However, he confirmed in an interview on Thursday that they are no longer “at large.” Police have had contact with Lucienne and Shurtliff, and Huff said “there are no arrest warrants at this point.”
Vaughan has been missing since July 27, 2021, having last been seen outdoors near his neighborhood.
Law enforcement officials have vetted numerous other people who “we thought could have been involved.” All of those people have been vetted and cleared.
“This has been going on for [nearly] two years … with well over 2,000 tips,” he said. “A lot of those tips were related to specific individuals that we needed to take a look at.”
This included registered sex offenders and other potential persons of interest, according to the chief.
Tips continue to come in on a regular basis, Huff said.
November was the first time police publicly stated that they believed Michael had been abducted and was dead. They searched the Wondra’s home, which was nearby Michael’s, and dug up their backyard that month. Police believed they would find Michael’s remains, however said they did not. Later, they suggested his remains may have been taken somewhere else. They also dug up the yard in a neighboring property, which turned up nothing.
Although police have not found Michael, the chief previously has said he believes evidence to be strong enough that Sarah Wondra will have to remain in jail for failure to report Michael’s death to law enforcement. Her next court date related to this case is a status check on April 17.
“This is a very complex investigation and the prosecutor has the majority of our case, although investigators still continue to follow up, still receive tips and leads every day that we continue to follow up on,” Huff said. “We’re in it every day. Today is no different. We haven’t lost steam.”
