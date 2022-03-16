Temporary rule for roadkill and other wildlife check-in expires March 18

SALEM — A temporary rule that waived in-person check in requirements for certain wildlife species during the pandemic expires Friday.
Beginning Saturday, anyone who salvages a roadkilled deer or elk, or who harvests a bear or cougar during hunting season will be required to call their nearest Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife district office and make an appointment to check in their animal per the usual regulations.
It is noteworthy that ODFW and all state offices remain closed to in-person visitors and are not scheduled to open until at least May 1, so check-in appointments must be arranged prior to showing up at an office.
Roadkill salvage rules for deer and elk are online at https://bit.ly/OR_roadkill. Note that antlers and head of all salvaged animals have to be surrendered to an ODFW office within five business days of taking possession of the carcass. Call ahead to make an appointment.
Tissue samples from the head of roadkilled deer and elk are tested as part of Oregon’s Chronic Wasting Disease monitoring efforts. This disease has not been detected in Oregon yet but was found within 30 miles of the Snake River in Idaho in 2021. Early detection could help limit spread of the disease.
For many years, successful bear and cougar hunters have been required to check in certain parts of their animal within 10 days of harvest. For cougars, hunters are required to check in the hide with skull and proof of sex attached and if the cougar was a female, the reproductive tract. Bear hunters are required to check in the skull only (though the reproductive tract is requested, too).
Skulls must be unfrozen when presented for check-in and hunters should prop open the mouth to improve access to the teeth. Inserting a stick or dowel between the molars prior to freezing/ drying out will help keep the jaw open.
During check-in, ODFW takes a tooth which is used to determine age of the animal. This information goes into population modelling efforts for the state’s cougar and bear populations.
Hunters should be ready to present their license and tag and report the unit where their cougar or bear was harvested during check-in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.