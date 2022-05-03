This image from www.tripcheck.com shows how Oregon Route 201 is closed about four miles south of Cairo Junction. The temporary closure began overnight and could stretch into Wednesday, due to a failing culvert that needs to be fixed or repaired.
Ontario’s Cairo Junction is pictured in October of 2019. The road is temporarily closed about four miles south of there today, according to Oregon Department of Transportation, which says a culvert is failing near the area of Emerald and Gem roads.
Local professional journalism is not free. In the effort to inform during COVID-19 we're providing this story for your benefit. Please join us, subscribe now.
1 of 2
This image from www.tripcheck.com shows how Oregon Route 201 is closed about four miles south of Cairo Junction. The temporary closure began overnight and could stretch into Wednesday, due to a failing culvert that needs to be fixed or repaired.
Tripcheck.com
Ontario’s Cairo Junction is pictured in October of 2019. The road is temporarily closed about four miles south of there today, according to Oregon Department of Transportation, which says a culvert is failing near the area of Emerald and Gem roads.
ONTARIO — Motorists traveling near the Cairo Junction area today may hit a detour as a temporary closure is in place four miles south of the junction. The junction is where Oregon Route 201 and U.S. Highway 20/26 intersect.
Delays are currently estimated to be about 20 minutes.
The reason for the closure is a failing culvert that needs to be repaired or replaced, according to a news release from Oregon Department of Transportation.
A detour is in place for local, non-freight traffic and commercial vehicles should use official freight routes to bypass the closure, the release states.
Traffic impacts are between Imperial Avenue and Gem roads, which are between the junction and Nyssa.
According to the release, the closure / traffic impacts could continue into Wednesday.
As such, motorists are advised to check TripCheck.com or phone 511 / (800) 977-6368 for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.