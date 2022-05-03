Purchase Access

ONTARIO — Motorists traveling near the Cairo Junction area today may hit a detour as a temporary closure is in place four miles south of the junction. The junction is where Oregon Route 201 and U.S. Highway 20/26 intersect.

Delays are currently estimated to be about 20 minutes.

The reason for the closure is a failing culvert that needs to be repaired or replaced, according to a news release from Oregon Department of Transportation.

A detour is in place for local, non-freight traffic and commercial vehicles should use official freight routes to bypass the closure, the release states.

Traffic impacts are between Imperial Avenue and Gem roads, which are between the junction and Nyssa.

According to the release, the closure / traffic impacts could continue into Wednesday.

As such, motorists are advised to check TripCheck.com or phone 511 / (800) 977-6368 for updates.



