Telehealth care access increases; Doctor says ‘this is useful for COVID’

ONTARIO — The use of technology for communication has been widely accepted in the modern age, but what about connecting medical professionals with patients via a secure internet connection?
While the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues to change the way communities are operating, one service that is being used with greater frequency is TeleHealth. This online portal directly connects patients with their care providers and has become a solution to seeing patients during the social distancing guidelines that have been put in the place over the past month.
One of the local physicians utilizing this new technology is Dr. David Brauer of Physicians Primary Care in Ontario.
“We just introduced it a couple of weeks ago,” explained Brauer, “It’s pretty good, but there is a learning curve for us and the patients.”
Brauer said that this technology is useful because it allows patients to connect with a doctor without leaving home and risk possible exposure to COVID-19 or exposing other individuals if the patient is symptomatic and seeking medical advice.
Brauer said that while this new technology is adding a level of safety and convenience that did not exist previously, he said that there are some limitations including not being able to do a comprehensive physical exam.
He did say that being able to connect with a patient and be able to see that patient over the screen does have some advantages over a simple phone call, however. One of these advantages is being able to observe an abnormality on a patient’s body such as a rash. This ability to do a cursory examination allows physicians to decide whether or not a patient warrants making a visit to the clinic.
“It’s come a long way,” said Brauer.
He went on to explain that there are still a lot of patients in the community with conditions like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, to name a few, that need to see a doctor for their ongoing health needs and that conditions like these are just some of the underlying health conditions that the Centers for Disease Control have said make patients more vulnerable to the effects of a COVID-19 infection.
“There’s some value talking face-to-face with patients,” stated Brauer in referring to how this service allows people to see one another, adding a dimension to the human connection aspect of medicine.
TeleHealth is a HIPAA-compliant service, which means that doctor-patient confidentiality is maintained at all times. Brauer said that under the current circumstances involving COVID-19, some of the standards for connecting with patients have been “relaxed” which, as he explained, allows some physicians to speak with their patients using other means including FaceTime and video chat.
“This is useful for COVID stuff,” said Brauer.
He explained that if a patient suspects they might have a COVID-19 infection, to stay home and remotely contact their physician or care provider to determine if they need to be seen at a clinic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.