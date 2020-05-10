ONTARIO — The honking and hollering rolling through Ontario on Friday afternoon was not a vehicle crash, it was the faculty and staff of Alameda Elementary School showing their support for the students who are stuck at home.
With schools statewide being closed since mid-March, many teachers haven’t seen their students in over a month. Friday’s parade of teachers, which included teachers decorating their cars and honking their horns, started at Alameda Elementary and ran through many of the streets though the boundary lines for students who attend the school.
