Task force urges business owners, managers to learn about details in Wednesday sessions

MALHEUR COUNTY — The task force that has the goal of reopening Malheur County in a series of phases is hosting three separate webinars on Wednesday so that business owners and managers can prepare for the first of those phases, which could happen before the weekend.
Although Malheur County’s reopening plan has been sent to Gov. Kate Brown’s office for approval, it has not yet been approved. However, her plan does indicate that with her OK, some counties with little to no cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including a large portion of eastern Oregon, may start reopening as soon as Friday.
According to an email update from House Speaker Tina Kotek, 28 of 38 counties had submitted reopening plans as of Monday. Those plans are being reviewed by the Oregon Health Authority to ensure they meet public health criteria outlined by the state. For retailers this includes steps such as limiting the number of customers, focusing on social distancing, posting signs about symptoms, frequent cleaning and sanitizing of high-contact surfaces, and requiring employees to wear face coverings, provided by the business.
The webinars presented by the Malheur County COVID-19 Taskforce will be geared specifically toward getting retailers, personal service providers, and restaurants and bars ready for Phase 1: Reopening Oregon.
According to a news release sent Monday afternoon from Sarah Poe, director of Malheur County Health Department, the task force aims to answer questions about the state’s reopening guidance during the informational series. For those who are unable to join, they will be made available for viewing at a later time on the Malheur County Health Department website.
Restaurants and bars will be contacted by the county’s Environmental Health department, according to the release, and specific information about the timing of that webinar was not available by press time.
Information follows about webinars for retail and personal services regarding Phase 1 guidance for reopening. The virtual discussions will be hosted on GoToMeeting, and those who plan on attending are encouraged to download the app ahead of time at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/591095813.
Retail
This webinar will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday. To join online, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/MCPZ/retail; to join by phone, dial +1 (224) 501-3412 and enter access code 591-095-813.
Personal services
This webinar will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. To join online, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/MCPZ/personal_services; to join by phone, dial +1 (571) 317-3112 and enter access code 146-791-037.
Learn more
For more information about retail and personal services, contact Eric Evans, director of the planning department at (541) 473-5185 or eric.evans@malheurco.org. For more information about restaurants and bars, contact Craig Geddes, director of Environmental Health at (541) 473-5186 or craig.geddes@malheurco.org.
Financial assistance for some small businesses
For businesses with 25 employees or fewer which have been impacted by the pandemic and have received no federal assistance, the Legislative Board has allocated $5 million in financial assistance. This is coupled with an additional $5 million in funding from Business Oregon, and will have three rounds of funding. For more information about how to apply, visit Business Oregon’s website www.oregon4biz.com.
