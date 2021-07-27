Take your appetizers up a notch with this trendy toast

This on-trend avocado toast brings together a trio of creamy blueberry aioli, quick-pickled blueberries and blueberry dusted cashews on top of smashed avocado, lemon-zested goat cheese, sourdough toast, and smoked blueberry sea salt for the perfect all-day crowd pleaser.
Blueberry Avocado Toast
Ingredients
Avocado Smash
8 large avocados
1/2 cup lime juice
2 teaspoons salt
Lemon-Zested Goat Cheese
3 tablespoons lemon zest (about 5 lemons)
1 1/2 cups goat cheese, softened at room temperature
Blueberry Cashews
2 cups raw, unsalted cashews
1/4 cup canned blueberry juice
2 teaspoons freeze-dried blueberries, processed in spice blender until fine
2 tablespoons honey
1 1/2 tablespoons salt
6 cups blueberries
3 cups water
1 cup red wine vinegar
2/3 cup sugar
3/4 tablespoon black peppercorns
1/8 cup juniper berries
4 bay leaves
5 whole cloves
2 cups mayonnaise
2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons honey
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup smoked sea salt
1 cup blueberry powder
24 slices of sourdough toast
3/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
9 cups avocado smash
3 cups lemon goat cheese
2 1/4 cups blueberry cashews
6 cups pickled blueberries
12 ounces blueberry aioli
3 teaspoons blueberry smoked salt
72 thin slices of red radish
Instructions
Mash all ingredients in a large bowl. The mixture should contain large chunks of avocado but maintain a spreadable consistency. Hold and store in an airtight container with lime juice and plastic film over top to avoid oxidation. Prep at last minute when possible.
Lemon-Zested Goat Cheese
• Combine lemon zest and goat cheese in a stand mixer or food processor until fully combined.
• Store in a label and dated air-tight container in the refrigerator at 41°F or below.
Blueberry Cashews
• Preheat the oven to 325°F. Process cashews in a food processor or carefully chop with chef knife until pea-sized pieces. Do not over-process.
• Process cashews in a food processor or carefully chop with chef knife until pea-sized pieces. Do not over-process.
• Add the cashews and the rest of the ingredients onto a lined half sheet tray.
• Place the half sheet tray into the oven until the cashews are toasted and dried for about 20 minutes.
• Remove half sheet tray from the oven and cool completely.
• Place the cooled mixture into a container that is labeled and dated.
• Place fresh blueberries into a large container.
• Combine the remaining ingredients into a large saucepan over high heat and bring to a rapid boil. Once boiling, turn off heat.
• Strain the liquid over top of the large container with the blueberries using the large mesh strainer.
• Discard the remaining spices caught in the large mesh strainer.
• Cover the large container tightly. Label, date, and store the large container in the refrigerator for 24 hours to allow for pickling.
• Store chilled until ready for service. Drain blueberries from pickling liquid when using.
• Combine all ingredients on high-speed in blender and process until very smooth, about 2-3 minutes.
• Pour aioli into a labeled and dated squirt bottle until ready to use.
• Store chilled below 40°F.
• Process salt and blueberry powder in a spice grinder, pulsing just enough to incorporate. Do not over-process into a fine dust.
• Pour mixture into an airtight shaker for storage.
• Brush melted butter on both sides of the sourdough bread and toast each side for 4 minutes on the flattop, set on medium heat.
Remove toast from flat top and assemble toast in the following order
1 slice sourdough toast, 1/3 cup avocado smash, 2 tablespoons lemon goat cheese (spread over half of the toast), 1 1/2 tablespoons blueberry cashews, 1/4 cup pickled blueberries, and 1 tablespoon blueberry aioli (drizzled). Garnish with 1/8 teaspoon blueberry smoked salt and 3 slices of red radish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.