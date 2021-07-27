Take your appetizers up a notch with this trendy toast

This appetizer combines avocado, blueberries and lemon-zested goat cheese.

 Oregon blueberries

This on-trend avocado toast brings together a trio of creamy blueberry aioli, quick-pickled blueberries and blueberry dusted cashews on top of smashed avocado, lemon-zested goat cheese, sourdough toast, and smoked blueberry sea salt for the perfect all-day crowd pleaser.

Blueberry Avocado Toast

Ingredients

Avocado Smash

8 large avocados

1/2 cup lime juice

2 teaspoons salt

Lemon-Zested Goat Cheese

3 tablespoons lemon zest (about 5 lemons)

1 1/2 cups goat cheese, softened at room temperature

Blueberry Cashews

2 cups raw, unsalted cashews

1/4 cup canned blueberry juice

2 teaspoons freeze-dried blueberries, processed in spice blender until fine

2 tablespoons honey

1 1/2 tablespoons salt

6 cups blueberries

3 cups water

1 cup red wine vinegar

2/3 cup sugar

3/4 tablespoon black peppercorns

1/8 cup juniper berries

4 bay leaves

5 whole cloves

2 cups mayonnaise

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons honey

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup smoked sea salt

1 cup blueberry powder

24 slices of sourdough toast

3/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

9 cups avocado smash

3 cups lemon goat cheese

2 1/4 cups blueberry cashews

6 cups pickled blueberries

12 ounces blueberry aioli

3 teaspoons blueberry smoked salt

72 thin slices of red radish

Instructions

Mash all ingredients in a large bowl. The mixture should contain large chunks of avocado but maintain a spreadable consistency. Hold and store in an airtight container with lime juice and plastic film over top to avoid oxidation. Prep at last minute when possible. 

Lemon-Zested Goat Cheese

• Combine lemon zest and goat cheese in a stand mixer or food processor until fully combined.

• Store in a label and dated air-tight container in the refrigerator at 41°F or below.

Blueberry Cashews

• Preheat the oven to 325°F. Process cashews in a food processor or carefully chop with chef knife until pea-sized pieces. Do not over-process.

• Process cashews in a food processor or carefully chop with chef knife until pea-sized pieces. Do not over-process.

• Add the cashews and the rest of the ingredients onto a lined half sheet tray.

• Place the half sheet tray into the oven until the cashews are toasted and dried for about 20 minutes.

• Remove half sheet tray from the oven and cool completely.

• Place the cooled mixture into a container that is labeled and dated.

• Place fresh blueberries into a large container.

• Combine the remaining ingredients into a large saucepan over high heat and bring to a rapid boil. Once boiling, turn off heat.

• Strain the liquid over top of the large container with the blueberries using the large mesh strainer.

• Discard the remaining spices caught in the large mesh strainer.

• Cover the large container tightly. Label, date, and store the large container in the refrigerator for 24 hours to allow for pickling.

• Store chilled until ready for service. Drain blueberries from pickling liquid when using.

• Combine all ingredients on high-speed in blender and process until very smooth, about 2-3 minutes.

• Pour aioli into a labeled and dated squirt bottle until ready to use.

• Store chilled below 40°F.

• Process salt and blueberry powder in a spice grinder, pulsing just enough to incorporate. Do not over-process into a fine dust.

• Pour mixture into an airtight shaker for storage.

• Brush melted butter on both sides of the sourdough bread and toast each side for 4 minutes on the flattop, set on medium heat.

Remove toast from flat top and assemble toast in the following order

1 slice sourdough toast, 1/3 cup avocado smash, 2 tablespoons lemon goat cheese (spread over half of the toast), 1 1/2 tablespoons blueberry cashews, 1/4 cup pickled blueberries, and 1 tablespoon blueberry aioli (drizzled). Garnish with 1/8 teaspoon blueberry smoked salt and 3 slices of red radish.

Tags

Load comments