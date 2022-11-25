Michael “Monkey” Vaughan’s mother, Brandi Neal, left, listens to the songs performed by a local family, as nearly 100 members of the community showed up to support Michael and his family on Wednesday night. Michael has been missing since July 27, 2021, having last been seen at the age of 5 near his home in Fruitland.
FRUITLAND — The search for the remains of a missing boy in a backyard less than a mile from his home has wrapped up, but it will be days before the community is updated on those efforts.
Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff on Wednesday said he intends to provide an update next week on that search conclusion for Michael “Monkey” Vaughan, who has been missing since July 27, 2021, having last been seen in the neighborhood near his Fruitland home.
The search at the residence in the 1100 block of Redwing Street began Nov. 11, after police were led there on what Huff said was a relatively recent tip believed to be credible.
A woman who lived there who was arrested in connection to the case, Sarah Wondra, has been ordered to undergo treatment, as she was deemed not fit to proceed in the court case at this time.
In the meantime, the community is surrounding Michael’s family with support. This included a candlelight prayer circle on Wednesday night held in the gazebo at the Fruitland Community Park. There were about 100 people who attended.
Prior to the candlelight prayer, organizer Brooke Curtiss, who also manages the official Facebook page for Michael and his family, told attendees that they had been informed that the search at the Wondra residence has concluded. She also said after that, the official name of the Facebook page set up for the family was being changed to Michael Vaughan Fruitland Community Missing Child Search.
She also cautioned everyone about being approached by someone stating they are a YouTuber and are looking for information about Michael. She asked that people please refrain from speaking with them, because they have caused a lot of issues and harm to the family.
Michael’s mother, Brandi Neal, spoke to attendees at the gathering. She thanked them for their support and, through tears, expressed love for everyone who supports the family.
A pastor from Weiser led the group in prayer and a local family sing songs under the candlelight.
According to a representative for Michael’s family, ways to help the family this holiday season are set up at findmichaelvaughan.com/holiday-help. In a Wednesday email to the Argus, they said these were set up prior to recent events.
“Please refer to this link for the meal train, Venmo, and the kids’ Christmas list.”
According to the page the list was created “by Blue for herself and her siblings, with a little help from mom … As you can all imagine, teens/kids want presents, but they want their brother home safe the most.”
For those wishing to help with meals, a related website states there are three adults, two teens and one toddler in the home. People already have signed up to help get meals to the family thru Jan. 5, with one opening available on Jan. 4 as of Friday morning.
