FRUITLAND — The search for the remains of a missing boy in a backyard less than a mile from his home has wrapped up, but it will be days before the community is updated on those efforts.

Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff on Wednesday said he intends to provide an update next week on that search conclusion for Michael “Monkey” Vaughan, who has been missing since July 27, 2021, having last been seen in the neighborhood near his Fruitland home.



Tags

Load comments