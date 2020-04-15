ONTARIO — Four Rivers Cultural Center was bustling with activity on Saturday as volunteers handed out care kits that included protective masks, hygiene supplies and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to those who arrived. And they ran out of supplies in less than 30 minutes.
The giveaway event began at noon on Saturday and was scheduled to last until 4 p.m. In an email statement about the event, Tanya Navarrete, vice president of operations at the Cultural Center, described in more detail what transpired on Saturday.
“The turnout was incredible, and most definitely, at least for me, somewhat unexpected. There were cars lined up before noon and around the block!” exclaimed Navarrete.
The event, which as co-sponsored by the Cultural Center along with Mask Ontario Save Our City, Matsy’s Restaurant and Ontario Community Church, distributed an estimated 250 masks and 100 hygiene kits and sandwiches.
“We ran out at exactly 12:27 PM, less than half an hour from when we started (we served 4 vehicles at a time),” explained Navarrete.
The event was such a success that the Cultural Center is planning another giveaway this coming Saturday, April 18. This time the distribution will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Navarrete said that the operation did run out of supplies and approximately 50 people had to be turned away.
“There were so many smiling faces, and it certainly fueled the Four Rivers Cultural Center staff to want to do this again,” said Navarrete. “Our hope is to continue to serve our community even with our doors shut and to do that alongside our neighbors, like Ontario Community Church, Mask Ontario, and Matsy’s Restaurant. If the masks keep coming, then we’ll keep distributing which is why we encourage all area [quilters, people with sewing skills] to get in touch with Mask Ontario Save Our City if they would like to donate their skills.”
