WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Calling all volunteers: For the 12th year, people from throughout the Western Treasure Valley are urged to step up to the plate for their neighbors and help out with an assortment of community projects.
Community Serve Day will not take place until the final day in April, but suggestions for projects in Malheur County and Payette County are due today.
Past projects have included such tasks as community projects, such as clean-up, beautification and repair projects at local parks, fairgrounds, the health clinic and local food banks. Past individual projects have included building wheelchair ramps, fixing sidewalks, home repair, painting, replacing storm windows to reduce heating bills, as well as providing fans and air conditioners or wood for winter heating.
While Serve Day is April 30, most project wrap up around lunch time, with some needing a bit of pre-work a couple days ahead of the main event.
“Serve Day is simply an effort for the people who call our area home to join together to make a positive difference in our communities,” reads information about the event provided by Matt Stringer.
Typically a team of leaders help organize projects and direct hundreds of volunteers in multiple communities.
The community development project is sponsored by Better Together. The nonprofit organization connects resources and volunteers with needs in the community “in order to improve the area in which we live, with a high priority on projects that will increase the safety and health of individuals.”
In 2021, there were 75 projects with more than 750 volunteers, which was about half of what organizers saw in 2019. The community event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anybody is welcome to volunteer, including individuals or groups of people from civic organizations, businesses, faith-based organizations, clubs, associations and schools.
“It is our hope that volunteers would come from all over the Western Treasure Valley,” the information reads.
To suggest a project, visit serveday.info and click on ‘Click Here to Suggest a Project.’ The Serve Day leadership team will evaluate the project, including sending someone to the site to determine whether it can be done.
“If it is an approved project, we make all the arrangements to cover it on Serve Day,” according to the information.
To volunteer, visit the same website, and click on ‘Click Here to Volunteer.’
There are several sponsors, in-kind donors and partners listed for this year. Partners are those organizations that volunteer to work as a team. So far, partners for 2022 include Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario, Starbucks Coffee, Fruitland 5th Ward Young Men, Mayernik Family, Training & Employment Consortium, Elam Family, Sweeten Smiles and New Plymouth Lambs and Livestock 4-H Club.
