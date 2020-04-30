NYSSA — Members of the Nyssa High School graduating class of 2020 still got to walk the aisle and receive the praise of their teachers and parents. But the 2020 graduation was far different than any other at Nyssa High School.
Due to social distancing guidelines, schools nationwide are working on how to give the graduating seniors a fitting send-off. At Nyssa, the seniors are getting a virtual graduation, which will be a film shown at Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In Theatre.
In order to make the video, the students met at the high school on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, with students dressing up in their cap and gown, walking into the auditorium, accepting their “diploma” and getting a celebratory fist-bump from Nyssa School District Superintendent Darren Johnson and Director of District Operations Ryan Hawkins.
After leaving the auditorium, students left the school by walking along the sidewalk of the parking lot, which was lined with teachers and staff members who cheered the students on. The whole ceremony was filmed and will be spliced together to form the graduation video.
