VALE — “It takes a village to raise a child and we couldn’t ask for a better village. Thank you for all you do for our community!”
Reads the parting screen of a video posted to Vale School District’s Facebook page on Monday night. But this time, the video wasn’t made by staff members, it was entirely made by the students themselves.
Barely a month into distance learning, students from Vale School District were able to let their teachers, administrators, other school staff members and fellow community members know much they appreciate everything they do and how much they miss them.
The video was the brainchild of the Vale Associated Student Body, with president Brianna Beesley saying that they had to brainstorm how they could show how thankful they are of the community despite the quarantine.
“We realized we could put together a thank you video, because it’s harder now to reach out to everyone,” Beesley said. “We can’t really send out cards to everyone. The video was just sweet and simple.”
Beesley said the ASB reached out to a wide range of students to submit videos of how thankful they are, and mostly gave the students free range of what they wanted to submit.
“Just let them know we appreciate them,” Beesley said. The video was edited by Emersyn Johnson.
“One thing I’ve learned during this break is that you never truly appreciate what you have until it’s gone,” Johnson went to the school district with the finished video. “I am beyond grateful and forever indebted to all the kind individuals who have supported me throughout my whole life. I don’t think there is a better community to grow up in. We truly have the BEST teachers, parents, fans, and supporters. It was such a joy for me to put this video together and I hope you enjoy the thoughtful words of these incredible students as much as I do.”
Also a part of the video was multiple students thanking healthcare workers and other essential workers in the community, like those working at Logan’s Market.
Beesley said the project was extra important for some of the seniors, many of whom are no longer tasked with doing any work. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced earlier in April that seniors who were on track to graduate before the closure of schools would be eligible to graduate at the end of the school year. Shortly after, many seniors received emails from their schools saying they no longer needed to take any classes.
Beesley said there are many seniors who are missing being a member of the school and getting to take part in school-related activities that seniors usually get to experience.
“The ASB is still reaching out to some of them to see if they want to do other things like community service. Just keep giving back,” she said.
Schools around Oregon have been closed since mid-March, with Brown announcing on April 8 that schools will not be reopening this school year. As of April 13, all schools in Oregon have been working via distance learning since April 13, with the state mandating that all districts have to make sure that all students are given access to the materials, either via the Internet or with work packets that are picked up outside the school.
Since the school closure, staff of Vale School District have been reaching out to students, both in terms of school work (teaching classes, checking in with the students) but also in other lighthearted ways. The female staff members of Vale High School started a lip sync challenge with the other staff members of the district, with the staff making a video to Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5”.
Since the first day of the school closure, Vale Elementary School has been posting its daily morning announcements to Facebook every day to make sure the students continue to receive those updates.
