PAYETTE — Students of Payette High School who are struggling with distance learning have another option, as the school will again be opening its doors for students.
In a social media post run on Tuesday morning, Payette High School announced that students “will have the option to come to campus to receive help or clarification on assignments.”
The soft closure reopening will maintain social distancing measures, including specialized seating that has been set up, featuring plexiglass shields between teachers and students. The workstations are all 6 feet apart and are sanitized between meetings.
In order to help with social distancing, the school is asking that students set up meetings with teachers ahead of time so there is space.
The reopening follows re-entry criteria that was released by the Idaho State Board of Education on Monday. The criteria aligns with Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Rebound’s Plan that was launched, which sets sights on a late June reopening of the whole state after four stages.
The re-entry criteria for schools includes the the school get the blessing from both its local board of trustees and the local public health district.
Some Idaho private schools reopened completely on Monday, with Nampa Christian School being one of the first to reopen its doors to students.
