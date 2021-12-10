SALEM — The Oregon Water Resources Department invites interested persons to attend a virtual informational session on the Department’s current efforts to update its rules outlining processes for establishing critical groundwater area designations and controls. The informational session will be held virtually on Dec. 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. This informational session provides an opportunity for members of the public to learn more about the rulemaking process, discuss the proposed Division 10 rules, and ask questions of Department staff.
The Department is undertaking rulemaking to update its Division 10 rules relating to the process for establishing CGWA designations and controls. Current rules are out-of-date and inconsistent with statute. The rules will primarily focus on updates to conform the rules to statute and will not create any new CGWAs, limit groundwater appropriation, or implement corrective control provisions. For more information on the Division 10 rulemaking, visit the Department’s Proposed Rules page at https://go.usa.gov/xewbb.
Following the informational meeting, on Dec. 17, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., the first Division 10 Rules Advisory Committee meeting will be held virtually. Members of the public interested in attending the meeting should contact Breeze Potter at (971) 720-0963 for further information.
If you have questions about the rulemaking, how to participate in the informational session, or want to attend the Rules Advisory Committee meeting, contact Breeze Potter, Rules Coordinator, at breeze.k.potter@water.oregon.gov or (971) 720-0963.
About Critical Groundwater Areas:
A critical groundwater area designation under Oregon Revised Statutes 537.730-742 allows the Water Resources Commission and Department to take corrective actions necessary to address groundwater supply, quality, or thermal issues. These actions may include but are not limited to closing the area to new uses or limiting existing uses of groundwater within the area.
The Oregon Water Resources Department is the state agency charged with studying, allocating, and distributing water in Oregon. Visit www.oregon.gov/owrd.
