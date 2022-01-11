SALEM — The Oregon Conservation and Recreation Advisory Committee has three vacancies and seeks new members to represent two ecoregions: Blue Mountains and Columbia Plateau and the Northern Basin and Range as well as one at-large position.
“Serving on the Oregon Conservation and Recreation Advisory Committee has been a wonderful experience for me, and I believe we are having a significant and positive impact on issues that are important to all Oregonians,” said Dr. Karl Wenner, Klamath Mountains ecoregion representative and Committee Chairperson. “It is critical that we continue to have representation from around the entire state and I would encourage anyone with an interest in these issues to apply to our open positions,” added Wenner.
To represent an ecoregion, the member shall live in and possess demonstrable scientific expertise related to the ecoregion. Preference will also be given to applicants who possess experience engaging youth, underserved communities, and diverse audiences, such as communities of color, tribes, and low-income communities, in conservation and recreation activities. Consideration will also be given to members with interests in the economic, social, and educational benefits of healthy ecosystems.
The Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund is a public-private partnership that supports projects to implement the Oregon Conservation Strategy and connect people with the outdoors. The Oregon Conservation and Recreation Advisory Committee provides recommendations on expenditures from the OCRF to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission.
