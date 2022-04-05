State seeks community input on high school graduation requirements

PORTLAND — The Oregon Department of Education, working in conjunction with Oregon’s Kitchen Table, is seeking community input via a statewide survey in order to understand better how high school graduation requirements are working for a diversity of students.
The survey is open now through April 15, and is part of a review of requirements contained in Senate Bill 744, passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2021.
Information from the survey and from community meetings will inform an upcoming report back to legislators about potential changes to high school graduation requirements.
According to officials a spokesperson, a community meeting was held via Zoom for Malheur County on March 7; however, they are still looking for survey input. There were only five attendees (parents, educators and community members) at the meeting in March.
The overall goal of the community engagement stemming from SB 744 is to gain a better understanding of how graduation requirements are working for students. Oregon has not taken an in-depth look at high school graduation requirements in over 10 years.
The survey is in addition to a series of regional, online community conversations that were held in each of Oregon's 19 Educational Service Districts as well as community conversations and culturally specific outreach and engagement with communities around the state.
SB 744 pauses the Assessment of Essential Skills graduation requirement that students take state tests or show samples of student work until 2024. During this three-year pause, students are still required to meet all other class and credit requirements to graduate, including existing requirements in reading, writing, and math. In order to receive an Oregon diploma, students must earn 24 total high school credits, 4 of which need to be reading/writing credits, and 3 of which need to be mathematics credits. These course and credit requirements for graduation have not changed.
