The Oregon Department of Agriculture has two positions open on the Fertilizer Research Committee. One member must represent the fertilizer, agricultural amendment, or agricultural mineral industry, and the other will be a member of the public. People interested in the public position must have no involvement in the manufacture or distribution of fertilizer, agricultural amendment, mineral, or lime products.
The committee advises the ODA director on funding grants for research and development related to the interaction of fertilizer, agricultural amendment, agricultural mineral or lime products with groundwater or surface water.
The Fertilizer Research Committee consists of seven people, including the director of ODA or designee, two public members, three members representing industry, and one member representing Oregon State University. Members of the committee are appointed by the ODA director and serve a two-year term.
Meetings are held as necessary to review project proposals and reports discuss progress and advise the program on solicitations for new proposals. Members are asked to review and rate project submissions.
To be considered for the Fertilizer Research Committee, email a letter of interest and qualifications to wmatthews@oda.state.or.us or mail to: Wym Matthews, Oregon Department of Agriculture, 635 Capitol St. NE, Salem, OR 97301.
For more information about the Fertilizer Research Committee, see Oregon statute information online at https://oda.fyi/ORS633.
