COVE— On Feb. 15, Fish and Wildlife Troopers received information from the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife that a collared wolf, OR109, may be deceased, according to a news release from Oregon State Police on Feb. 22. The location was at the end of Haggerty Lane off High Valley Road, about 3.5 miles south of Cove.
Fish & Wildlife Troopers and ODFW personnel responded to the area and found a deceased wolf black in color, lying in a field. The wolf, known as OR 109 is a black collared female. Troopers believe the wolf was shot and killed the morning of Feb. 15.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact OSP through the Turn in Poachers (TIP) line at (800) 452-7888, OSP (677), or TIP@osp.oregon.gov Reference case # SP22039030.
Reward for reporting that leads to arrest or citation
The Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward offers preference points or cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of bighorn sheep, rocky mountain goat, moose, elk, deer, antelope, bear, cougar, wolf, upland birds, waterfowl, furbearers, game fish and shellfish.
Following are preference point rewards.
• 5 Points: mountain sheep, mountain goat, moose or wolf
• 4 Points: elk, deer, antelope, bear or cougar
Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags, and for the unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags.
Following are cash rewards.
• $1,000: mountain sheep, mountain goat or moose
• $500: elk, deer or antelope
• $300: bear, cougar, wolf or habitat destruction
• $100: upland birds, waterfowl, furbearers, game fish or shellfish
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.