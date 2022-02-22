Purchase Access

COVE On Feb. 15, Fish and Wildlife Troopers received information from the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife that a collared wolf, OR109, may be deceased, according to a news release from Oregon State Police on Feb. 22. The location was at the end of Haggerty Lane off High Valley Road, about 3.5 miles south of Cove.

Fish & Wildlife Troopers and ODFW personnel responded to the area and found a deceased wolf black in color, lying in a field. The wolf, known as OR 109 is a black collared female. Troopers believe the wolf was shot and killed the morning of Feb. 15.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact OSP through the Turn in Poachers (TIP) line at (800) 452-7888, OSP (677), or TIP@osp.oregon.gov Reference case # SP22039030.

Reward for reporting that leads to arrest or citation

The Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward offers preference points or cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of bighorn sheep, rocky mountain goat, moose, elk, deer, antelope, bear, cougar, wolf, upland birds, waterfowl, furbearers, game fish and shellfish.

Following are preference point rewards.

• 5 Points: mountain sheep, mountain goat, moose or wolf

• 4 Points: elk, deer, antelope, bear or cougar

Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags, and for the unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags.

Following are cash rewards.

• $1,000: mountain sheep, mountain goat or moose

• $500: elk, deer or antelope

• $300: bear, cougar, wolf or habitat destruction

• $100: upland birds, waterfowl, furbearers, game fish or shellfish

