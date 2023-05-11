PORTLAND — A time highly anticipated by many teachers and health-care professionals throughout Oregon, along with those in Malheur County, has came to fruition as COVID-19 vaccine mandates come to and end.

In alignment with the federal COVID-19 public health emergency ending May 11, state health officials on Wednesday announced the lifting of health-protective measures that helped reduce COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths, and expanded access to services during the pandemic.



