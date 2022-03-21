ROSEBURG – With recent low returns of summer steelhead to the North Umpqua basin, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public input on potential fishery management actions.
In 2021, summer steelhead returns declined in much of their range from Cape Blanco to British Columbia, according to a news release from the agency on March 17. Just 450 wild summer steelhead returned to the North Umpqua basin last year.
This decline, along with fires and drought in the basin prompted ODFW to reassess the North Umpqua summer steelhead population and factors that may limit their abundance. Factors may include stream and ocean conditions, the hatchery program, and more.
As ODFW determines if fishery management changes are necessary, public input on the hatchery summer steelhead program is needed.
An upcoming workshop is the first of a multi-pronged approach to understand public attitudes and concerns related to hatchery and wild summer steelhead and climate change impacts in the Umpqua Basin. It is followed by a survey and virtual webinar.
March 29 public workshop
ODFW is hosting a workshop in Roseburg at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Conference Hall building, Cascade West room from 6 to 8 p.m. March 29. The workshop is limited to 100 participants and pre-registration is required.
During the workshop, attendees will participate in various round table discussions centered on these topics and more. The interactive nature of the workshop ensures all voices are heard and stakeholders can discuss their views with those at their table. Each table will be facilitated, and participants will move between tables to cover all topics.
Survey open thru Sunday
Those who cannot attend the workshop but would still like to offer input can take a survey. The survey opened on March 19 and will remain open until midnight Sunday.
April 7 public webinar
The public is invited to a virtual webinar April 7. It will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. local time.
ODFW will present results of the summer steelhead population reassessment, public survey and information gained at the in-person workshop.
April 22 Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission
Public input from the workshop, survey, and webinar will help craft management recommendations for the hatchery summer steelhead program. Staff will present this information to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission for approval at their April 22 meeting in Astoria.
