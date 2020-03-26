VALE — The Joint Special Committee on Coronavirus Response has wrapped up its initial work in gathering information and input on how the state should help those people, health care facilities and businesses impacted by the disease.
Much of the discussion focused on how to help hospitals and the other health care providers receive the supplies they need to care for the anticipated influx of people infected by the virus coming through doors, and while providing personal protection equipment for the health care workers.
Another major concern was the loss of jobs and income by business owners and employees, as businesses, other than those considered essential, were ordered closed or partially closed and people were told to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus.
The joint committee held four long sessions, with some present in the room and others participating remotely by video, which state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, did, as a senate member.
“We did a lot of work,” Findley said, commenting the committee worked some eight hour days.
“It was a good session. It was not a partisan committee,” he said.
There was a lot of discussion about people who lost their job or were laid off, as businesses close, and people looked at not being able to pay their rent or other bills and landlords who need those rent payments to pay mortgages and how to make both whole.
“It’s going to take a lot of money,” Findley said, commenting there was a $1 billion ending fund balance in the state budget, which could be eaten up quickly as state tax revenue dropped with fewer people going to work.
The next scheduled state revenue forecast is in May.
“I don’t think we can wait long,” Findley said, adding the Legislature will likely be meeting in special session much sooner than that.
There are some budget issues that still need to be resolved from the recent legislative session.
With the committee informational hearings done, the two co-chairmen and the ranking member from each party will meet and put together proposals to provide relief for the Legislature to act on.
It is expected there may be more than one special session before then.
