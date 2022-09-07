Purchase Access

SALEM — The Department of Land Conservation and Development’s charge under House Bill 2003 (2019) is to develop policy recommendations that chart a new direction to meet housing needs more fully and equitably as required by Goal 10: Housing, of Oregon’s statewide land use planning program.

Legislators directed the department, in coordination with Oregon Housing and Community Services, to develop these recommendations in advance of the 2023 Legislative Session.



