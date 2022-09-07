SALEM — The Department of Land Conservation and Development’s charge under House Bill 2003 (2019) is to develop policy recommendations that chart a new direction to meet housing needs more fully and equitably as required by Goal 10: Housing, of Oregon’s statewide land use planning program.
Legislators directed the department, in coordination with Oregon Housing and Community Services, to develop these recommendations in advance of the 2023 Legislative Session.
On Aug. 31, the two agencies publish a draft version of the recommendations which describe the comprehensive, system-wide reforms needed to make meaningful progress towards addressing Oregon’s housing crisis. The draft recommendations document, Oregon Housing Needs Analysis DRAFT Recommendations Report: Leading with Production, is an interim step toward a final report to be submitted to the Legislative Assembly in advance of the 2023 Legislative Session.
The draft report offers recommendations on how the state of Oregon, and its communities, can work together to make real progress in addressing Oregon’s housing crisis by balancing regulatory authority and shared accountability with incentives and public resources to create housing solutions. If implemented, these reforms would advance the following outcomes:
• Increased overall housing production;
• Increased publicly funded and affordable housing production; and
• More inclusive and integrated communities.
Oregon Housing Needs Analysis DRAFT Recommendations Report: Leading with Production is now available for public comment and review. DLCD and OHCS encourage written comments submitted using an online form at https://bit.ly/3cPOwyF. Written comments may be submitted until Oct. 3 at 11:59 p.m.
Read DLCD’s Oregon Housing Needs Analysis DRAFT Recommendations Report: Leading with Production Report online at https://bit.ly/3QglAO1.
In addition to accepting written comments, the agencies are hosting three Community Listening Sessions. All are welcome. Hosts will make reasonable accommodations upon request. To request an interpreter for the hearing impaired or for other accommodations for persons with disabilities, please contact Elliott Eastman at (971) 600-8861 or elliott.eastman@dlcd.oregon.gov at least 72 hours before the meeting, or by TTY: Oregon Relay Services (800) 735-2900.
The Land Conservation and Development Commission will receive a staff presentation and offer guidance on the recommendations report at its meetings on Sept. 22-23 and November 17-18.
DLCD and OHCS encourage community members and other interested parties to review the executive summary level document summarizing the draft recommendations, or to review the draft recommendations report document in full. This draft also includes the discussion draft recommendations for the Housing Capacity Work Group, which were originally published on August 24th. Once finalized, these recommendations will be included as part of the final report.
