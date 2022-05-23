Commission OK's 2-year extension on conditional use permit for gold mine

This photo from July of 2018 shows an aerial view of Grassy Mountain south of Vale. The proposed site of a gold mine is among the planned stops on a tour members of the Oregon Fish and Wildlife will take while in town later this week.

 Photo via Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

MALHEUR COUNTY — State agencies will meet by teleconference May 25 on a proposed chemical process gold mine in Malheur County. This information was provided in a news Release from Oregon Dept. of Geology and Mineral Industries on May 10.

The Technical Review Team Water Resources Subcommittee will meet by teleconference from 3 to 5 p.m. local time.

The public notices and related documents are available online at https://bit.ly/GrassyMtn.

The public may listen to the meetings by joining the Zoom Meeting online, or by phone. Due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, there will not be an in-person location to attend this meeting.

For online meeting details and call-in instructions, see the meeting agendas.

For more information, contact the DOGAMI Albany office at (541) 967-2083 or email: mlrr.info@oregon.gov. The TRT Water Resources Subcommittee is an interdisciplinary team of state agencies that reviews water resource information and concerns related to a proposed mine during all phases of the application process, and ultimately develops water resource-related consolidated permit conditions that conform to Oregon regulations.



