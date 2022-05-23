This photo from July of 2018 shows an aerial view of Grassy Mountain south of Vale. The proposed site of a gold mine is among the planned stops on a tour members of the Oregon Fish and Wildlife will take while in town later this week.
MALHEUR COUNTY — State agencies will meet by teleconference May 25 on a proposed chemical process gold mine in Malheur County. This information was provided in a news Release from Oregon Dept. of Geology and Mineral Industries on May 10.
The Technical Review Team Water Resources Subcommittee will meet by teleconference from 3 to 5 p.m. local time.
The public may listen to the meetings by joining the Zoom Meeting online, or by phone. Due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, there will not be an in-person location to attend this meeting.
For online meeting details and call-in instructions, see the meeting agendas.
For more information, contact the DOGAMI Albany office at (541) 967-2083 or email: mlrr.info@oregon.gov. The TRT Water Resources Subcommittee is an interdisciplinary team of state agencies that reviews water resource information and concerns related to a proposed mine during all phases of the application process, and ultimately develops water resource-related consolidated permit conditions that conform to Oregon regulations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.