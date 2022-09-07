Staff with Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living talk about the focus of Measure 110 funds

ONTARIO — After nearly two years of illicit drugs being decriminalized, money that was to be allocated by the state as part of Measure 110 is flowing to various communities around the state which now have established networks. Local entities will partner up and work in concert to utilize state funds allocated to finding myriad solutions for substance use disorders.
Locally, three entities comprise the Behavioral Health Resource Network for Malheur County. This includes Origins Faith Community Outreach Initiative, Lifeways and the Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living. The organizations will work together to see that $1.83 million in state funds goes toward the mission of creating wraparound services by focusing on a variety of elements.
Each entity received its own portion of funding to go toward the elements required to become part of a network.
On Sunday, the newspaper looked at the work that will be done by the Community Outreach Initiative. Information follows about how EOCIL aims to put its funding to use for the duration of the 18-month grant cycle. Information about Lifeways will publish on Friday.
'Criminalization hasn't worked'
Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living received Measure 110 funds for four of the 13 areas it provides services for. This includes The Dalles, Pendleton, Union County (La Grande) and Malheur County (Ontario), according to Jeff Williams, director of housing services.
CEO Kirt Toombs said the entity received $515,535 of grant funding for 18 months for its Ontario location. With its portion of funds, staff will focus on two Measure 110 elements: housing and harm reduction services.
“The biggest barrier that Measure 110 removed is criminalization of substance use, shifting the priority and resources from crime and prisons to community based services,” he said. “We know over the last 50 years, criminalization hasn’t worked, we’ve spent trillions, there are 2.2 million people in correctional facilities [in the U.S.], and the recidivism of people returning to corrections is 77% within 5 years — that system has a 23% success rate.”
Toombs said the with the passage of the measure, he believes citizens and voters wanted to see something different, removing barriers to treatment and shifting to trauma-informed care. The measure has created a means of providing support and services “people need to live with substance use as they take the journey into substance use treatment.”
‘We work at their speed’
When it comes to the housing piece, Williams explained that EOCIL has been working for the past three years with the Oregon Health Authority on a transitional housing program. A person going into that program does not have to be free of substances.
“They can be using in the program but working toward sobriety,” Williams said. “Our main goal is to have them living well with their addiction first and housing them and working toward the root of the cause of their addiction.”
He said that many individuals with a substance use disorder have “a lot of trauma in their lives and a lot of reasons they are using to cover that trauma up.”
EOCIL has behavioral specialists who can meet with clients once a week or more, as needed, Williams said. Those staff utilize “different techniques to get to the root of trauma.”
Since the program’s inception three years ago, there have been five people who have gone through treatment and are still free of substances to this day, Williams said.
He said that “housing first” seems to really work, rather than requiring people to be free of substances right off the bat.
“It gives them the power to work toward treatment,” Williams said. “Not everyone wants to, not everyone is ready [to quit or to be housed]. We work at their speed.”
He said this includes not telling people their own views on issues. While it is left up to the client to make the choice, a care plan is developed between EOCIL and the client.
When it comes to placing clients into transitional housing, the aim is that it be a successful start of the treatment journey. As such, Toombs said that EOCIL just purchased a 7-unit complex near the hospital, which will be remodeled.
Williams noted that previously EOCIL was working through landlords and property management companies when trying to find transitional housing for clients. Along the way, it was discovered that “stringent rules set clients up for failure.”
“That’s not our motto, not the way we operate. So we brainstormed, the whole group, and came up with, ‘Let’s buy our own facilities, that way we can set the rules a little less stringent than property management,” Williams said.
Within housing, the aim is to lower as many barriers as possible, including helping clients get to medical appointments and shopping, as well as providing household items to furnish the apartment.
Meeting them ‘where they are’
“It’s really important in harm reduction to give community members a chance to better themselves.”
These were the words of Crescencia Witherspoon, director of HIV prevention and harm reduction services for EOCIL, who spoke in-depth about the harm reduction component the nonprofit is focusing on.
“So we meet community members where they are if they are using substances,” she said. “It’s a non-judgmental approach — we want to make sure they are living healthy.”
Among the services they provide to clients is wound care, Narcan training, Narcan kits and clean syringes for those injecting substances. Narcan is an opioid overdose reversal medication.
“We ask them to go into an agreement and return all syringes they receive through the exchange and no sharing used needles with friends — but they can give them clean needles,” she said.
This includes giving out needles for people to take home to family members and friends who are using “so that all are practicing harm reduction.”
Other tools include fentanyl test strips. These are important as other substances are now being cut with the powerful synthetic opioid. This includes heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine. If a substance shows it has traces of fentanyl in it, harm reduction staff do not encourage people not to use it, but rather to use it sparingly.
“Most will use it,” Witherspoon said. “But we teach the importance of not using the normal dosage to prevent an overdose and making sure they have Narcan, their friends have Narcan and they are prepared to use it.”
Furthermore, staff urge people to know their HIV status, and offer test kits for people to either find out at home or take with staff in a safe, secure space, “so they know we’re here to support them.”
Other basic supply needs are met, too, Witherspoon said. This includes hygiene kits, food for a warm meal, and underclothing, socks and feminine care products.
With all programs it provides, EOCIL remains focused on wraparound care, including seeing what other programs clients might benefit from.
“Basically, I feel like we’re getting to the root cause of the substance use, and typically us coming together as community members and caring for one another — ending stigma and understanding everyone's trauma is different,” Witherspoon said. “It helps when community members come here and feel accepted, feel like people care, like they can be successful when they’re ready. We have tools lined up, but there’s no pressure. It’s when you want it.”
She noted that often people who need help with various substance abuse disorders “get stopped at the door.” She also said sometimes people need support before they will seek treatment. This could come in many forms, such as an emotional support animal, a counselor or a home that is safe and warm.
“Then, they don’t need that stuff anymore, because they are safe, loved and supported by the community,” Witherspoon said.
Toombs noted that having harm reduction services is vital, especially for youth. In addition to about 36,000 in the nation incarcerated for drug use, there are many overdoses happening.
“These are our neighbors, family members and community members that live with substance use,” he said.
Most importantly, Toombs wants the community to know the programs are available for people to use now and that the services are set up to be proactive. In other words, a person doesn’t have to be involved with law enforcement before accessing Measure 110 services.
