WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — With high school sports being canceled in many states nationwide due to concerns about the novel coronavirus COVID-19, many schools are participating in the “#BeTheLight” campaign, which is to show support for the spring athletes, coaches and families.
Participating schools will light up the football field at 8:20 p.m. on Friday night. The time translates to 20:20 in military time, which symbolizes the graduating Class of 2020.
As of Thursday afternoon, Idaho’s Payette, New Plymouth and Weiser schools have all announced that they will take part in the festivities. Across the Snake River, Ontario and Vale have announced they also will be taking part.
According to a leaflet by the campaign, the lights are a beacon to send “heartfelt empathy” to student athletes who missed out on the experience of competing in spring sports this year.
The campaign invites the public to witness the event by driving to their respective stadiums and honking their horns. The public is asked to remain inside their vehicles in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, and to share their photos and experience on social media using the hashtag #BeTheLightID or #BeTheLightOR.
