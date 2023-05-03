Stacey Wondra

Stacey Wondra

FRUITLAND — A jury trial is no longer scheduled for Stacey Wondra, of Fruitland, who is facing federal charges for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Though the charges are unrelated to the case of a missing boy in Fruitland, Wondra is one of four suspects police have named related to the disappearance of Michael ‘Monkey’ Vaughan, of Fruitland, who disappeared from his neighborhood in July of 2021 at age 5.



Tags

Load comments