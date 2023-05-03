FRUITLAND — A jury trial is no longer scheduled for Stacey Wondra, of Fruitland, who is facing federal charges for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Though the charges are unrelated to the case of a missing boy in Fruitland, Wondra is one of four suspects police have named related to the disappearance of Michael ‘Monkey’ Vaughan, of Fruitland, who disappeared from his neighborhood in July of 2021 at age 5.
Wondra lived with his wife, Sarah, in close proximity to Michael’s home. The couple and two people who were staying with them around the time Michael went missing. Police believe the boy is no longer alive.
Sarah Wondra also is facing federal and local charges related to a firearm, and her next court appearance, a plea hearing in Payette County, is slated for Thursday afternoon. He pre-trial in the federal case is set for May 18 with the trial set for May 30.
On April 26, a notice of intent to proceed with guilty plea was filed by Stacey Wondra’s attorney, Thomas Monaghan. Monaghan requested the courts to order the case be set for a change of plea hearing, rather than a trial, “pursuant to the plea agreement he previously entered with the government.”
That was granted and is set to take place on May 9 at 1:30 p.m. in Boise, in front of Magistrate Judge Debora Grasham.
That plea agreement, filed Aug. 23,2022, states that Stacey Wondra will plead guilty and “admit the asset forfeiture allegation in the Indictment.” According to the document, once the plea is accepted, the government will recommend a sentence.
Criminal elements in the case include that Stacey Wondra knowingly had the firearm that he was disallowed from having due to a previous conviction he knew about. Also it states “the firearm had been shipped or transported from one state to another or between a foreign nation and the United States.”
According to court documents, the firearm, a Savage Arms, Model 93R17 .17 caliber rifle and associated ammunition were taken to a store in New Plymouth and sold. The criminal indictment remains sealed.
At last check, Stacey Wondra remained in custody on a federal hold in Ada County for unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to the federal indictment filed in May of 2022, Stacy Wondra was disallowed from having firearms due to a previous firearms conviction for “on or about April 4, 2019” in Montana.
His charge could bring up to 10 years in prison and or a $350,000 fine and three years supervised release. He initially entered a not-guilty plea on May 23, 2022; in August he requested a change of plea and related hearings have been pushed out several times since. The latest was on Dec. 21, 2022, when the judge also set a pre-trial conference and new trial dates of April 25 and May 8, respectively. Those have since been canceled.
According to court records, after consulting with his attorney, Wondra “decided to forego the filing of any motion to dismiss pursuant to the Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n, Inc. v. Buren.” The court decided that case 6-3 in June of 2022, that a New York law that required an individual to prove “proper cause” before receiving a concealed carry permit was unconstitutional as it infringed on the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.