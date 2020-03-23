ONTARIO
In an email announcement, received on Sunday evening, sent out by Ontario’s City Manager Adam Brown, it was stated that a special meeting of the Ontario City Council was to take place.
The opening sentence of the email reads:
“Council, [t]he mayor has called a special meeting for the purposes of closing dispensaries. The mayor can call a special meeting under the city charter rules Chapter 3, Sub-section 3.4.”
The meeting, originally scheduled for Monday at noon, was to be held via conference call requiring participants to join either by phoning in or via the web.
In a follow-up email received on Monday morning from Brown, he issued this statement:
“We will not hold the council meeting today at noon. We need to be able to act on the other issues on the agenda with the 24 hour notice, so we will keep our regularly scheduled council meeting at 6 pm tomorrow night. Also, we will be able to see what action the Governor takes today that may impact the decisions the council is considering.”
