Spaghetti will go to families in need

On Thursday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in front of Mackey’s Steakhouse and Pub, members of the Alameda Elementary PTO will be giving out about 100 meal kits (big enough to feed a family of four) of spaghetti to local families in need.

 Stock art

ONTARIO — With gallons and gallons of spaghetti sauce sitting in the freezers of Alameda Elementary School, members of the school’s Parent Teacher Organization have shifted course on the annual Spaghetti Feed and have decided to make meal kits for families in need.

Due to the concerns of the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, schools statewide have shuttered their doors to any non-essential personnel. With the school closure, the Spaghetti Feed, which has fed upwards of 800 people, was unable to take place.

On Thursday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in front of Mackey’s Steakhouse and Pub, members of the Alameda Elementary PTO will be giving out about 100 meal kits (big enough to feed a family of four) of spaghetti. Deli containers to give out the spaghetti were donated to the Alameda PTO by Albertsons.

The Spaghetti Feed will operate on a first come, first served basis and there will be people on hand to make sure that everyone is practicing responsible social distancing.

Tags

Load comments