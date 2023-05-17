ONTARIO — The Southeast Area Commission on Transportation will hold its next meeting on Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ontario ODOT District 14 office, 1390 S.E. First Ave.
The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities, per the Americans with Disabilities Act. The public is invited to attend.
The agenda includes updates regarding state, county and city transportation projects, and other related topics. There will be presentations on DMV update, Mega Load, and ER events, and a business item will be the Area Commission on Transportation work plan development.
To connect to the meeting remotely via phone, dial 1-971-277-1965 and enter meeting code 873733616#.
The commission comprises transportation partners from Malheur, Grant and Harney counties, as well as representatives from the Burns-Paiute Tribes.
Time has been set aside for public comments regarding project proposals and other transportation-related topics. To schedule time on the agenda at commission meetings, contact Sheri Folsom at (541) 963-3179.
An Area Commission on Transportation is an advisory body chartered by the Oregon Transportation Commission to help address all aspects of transportation. More information about Area Transportation Commissions is available online at https://bit.ly/3qVwuOW.
Meeting information can be made available in alternate formats upon request for persons with disabilities. To request alternate formats or for more information about this meeting, contact Folsom at (541) 963-3179 or Sheri.FOLSOM@odot.oregon.gov. Make requests at least 48 hours before meetings.
