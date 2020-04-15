Some students go back to work

ONTARIO — “I’m so overwhelmed.”
At Ontario High School, graduation specialist Victoria Alexander said that’s what she’s hearing from a lot of her migrant students as the end of the school year fast approaches. The worry from many in the time of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic can be widely magnified for historically underprivileged students.
Alexander said a lot of students are looking for new jobs, since upwards of 70 percent of those in the service sector have been laid off in the last month. Of those students, some of them are taking agriculture jobs, as the warmer weather is allowing for it.
“Some that lost their jobs, they need that work,” Alexander said. She added that most of the students who are returning to agriculture work have been in that line of work in the past.
Alexander added that there are a lot of students who were relying on their part-time jobs to help them pay for college. She said there is worry that the loss of that income now might take college out of the question in the fall.
With distance learning having run for the last couple of weeks, Alexander said the counselors of the school districts are reaching out to all students to check in and make sure everyone is doing OK.
Alexander said the students themselves are also in constant communication, and they are able to talk about what things are worrying them and create their support groups remotely.
“It’s important for them to know that we’re all in the same boat,” she said.
While Nyssa’s migrant program supervisor Gabe Fuentes and graduation specialist Joshua De Anda spend a lot of their days delivering meals to students (the delivery route for Nyssa lunches spreads from Gem Avenue and all the way to Adrian, the duo delivers about 100 lunches every day while the district is serving about 800 total) De Anda said he has heard of quite a few students who are working more hours this spring, some of them in agriculture.
“We have a full family over here that’s got two current students and two recent graduates,” De Anda said. “All of them are working.”
De Anda added that more students can find jobs in agriculture now since travel restrictions are making it harder to come into the country to work.
“They’re starting earlier,” he said. “A lot of farmers have shortages of people because the government isn’t letting a lot of people in the country and they’re not giving out working Visas.”
Fuentes added that they are concerned about students who move into agriculture work because it is will be nearly impossible for them to follow state and national guidelines for social distancing while they are at work.
“Our families are such hard and focused workers that they will forget to follow the guidelines at times because the work needs to get done,” Fuentes said.
De Anda said he’s heard of students who are working at hardware stores and coffee shops as well. And while there is concern that students working jobs can affect their school work, De Anda said they are currently most worried about the younger high school students.
On April 7, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced the state’s guidelines for how the senior class of 2020 will be able to graduate.
The guidelines include that any students who were on track to graduate at the time that the schools closed in March would be eligible to receive a high school diploma after finishing their scheduled distance learning requirements. Any seniors not on track to graduate then will have the opportunity to make up credits after contacting their school administration.
So with the senior guidelines in place, De Anda said the next step was making sure that the younger students aren’t missing out on their distance learning classes, which could hurt their credit total in a couple of years.
“It will affect them in the long run,” he said.
Another thing that De Anda said he is currently finding is something that all seniors are dealing with: making sure they are keeping up with their own college admission. Normally, De Anda would be able to see the students in person almost every day, but since the students are at home it’s a bigger struggle to make sure they are doing the right things so they can go to college in the fall.
“You’ve got to keep hounding them and make sure kids are getting their admission stuff done,” De Anda said. “Did you get the financial aid done? If you haven’t heard anything yet, don’t feel bad for contacting them and reaching out.”
Right now, Nyssa School District is still waiting on mobile hotspots to come to town. The district is looking to provide Internet access to over 200 families who have requested the help. De Anda said there is sometimes “spotty” internet access in the country, so that could be an issue as the year goes on.
