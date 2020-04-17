BAKER COUNTY — The closure to camping and overnight use in public areas along the Snake River corridor has been extended until April 30 or until the threat of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has lessened.
The order does not restrict camping on private property along the river. The Snake River Road between Richland and Huntington remains open, and daytime activities, including fishing, are open.
On Thursday, Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett, the acting incident commander under the county’s emergency declaration, which was issued on April 4, extended the ban by two weeks.
“The concerns for protecting our communities haven’t changed in the time the order has been in place, and continuation of this order provides consistency with other restrictions currently in place,” Bennet says in a news release. “It’s important to emphasize this order is temporary, and the County will lift it as soon as the situation changes in a way that recreation can continue like normal without putting our local residents at risk. We continue to be committed to removing this restriction as soon as possible.”
County officials issued the closure to overnight use after receiving numerous complaints about visitors from outside the area disregarding existing recreation area closures and social distancing standards at sites along the river. Local residents voiced concern about the increased risk of transmission of COVID-19 to the local community from visitors not following the existing standards for health and safety and asked County officials to take action.
