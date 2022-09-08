Purchase Access

WEISER — One little storage shed, a sprinkler wheel line and a vinyl fence were the only structures that were damaged as a result of a fire just north of Weiser city limits on Wednesday night. Aside from that, the fire mostly chewed through grass and sage on rangeland. The fire is contained this morning, however, with winds expected to continue through the day, crews will remain on scene.

The fire was initially estimated to have reached about 1,000 acres. However, the footprint was smaller than initially thought, with final mapping putting the burn scar at 600 acres, according to an update from Weiser Fire District Chief Tim Atwood early Friday morning. The fire was fully contained at about midday Thursday.



