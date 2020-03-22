ONTARIO — Red Apple Marketplace in Ontario displayed signs of positivity on the sidewalk along Southwest Fourth Avenue on Friday. In order to help many at-risk patrons and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Red Apple is allowing people to call in their orders and pick it up or have it delivered. Albertsons and Walmart both have grocery pick-up as well.
Albertsons has set aside time for at-risk patrons (older people and those with compromised immune systems) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 9 a.m. so they can purchase their goods with more peace of mind. This was a company-wide policy during the virus outbreak.
Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Ontario has announced that any parents who are worried about feeding their children through the extended school closure can reach out to the store and pick up some essentials (including boxed cereal, fruit cups and other snack items) free of charge.
In addition, nearly every grocer and retailer in the area, which sells essential items such as food and sundries, have signs posted asking customers to limit quantities of items they are purchasing.
Kimmie Serrano, co-owner of Red Apple, said that the store is currently contracting with multiple suppliers because every retail store is putting in large orders for products like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and bread, meaning that everyone’s orders are coming in smaller than they ordered.
“We will get through this together and look forward to the day when everything on the sales flyers are readily available and every shelf is once again full to capacity,” Serrano said.
