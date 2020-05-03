Shouts of “Hi grandma!” and “We miss you!” echoed through Weiser on Friday afternoon, as members of the Weiser community met for a parade to spread joy to the elderly of the town and to show support for healthcare workers. The parade started at Weiser High School and made a loop to the three nursing homes in town before dispersing.

For the residents of the nursing homes, it was their first time seeing many of their loved ones since the beginning of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 forced them to close their doors to visitors.

Tags

Load comments