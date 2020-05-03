Shouts of “Hi grandma!” and “We miss you!” echoed through Weiser on Friday afternoon, as members of the Weiser community met for a parade to spread joy to the elderly of the town and to show support for healthcare workers. The parade started at Weiser High School and made a loop to the three nursing homes in town before dispersing.
For the residents of the nursing homes, it was their first time seeing many of their loved ones since the beginning of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 forced them to close their doors to visitors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.