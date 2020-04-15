Shields for first responders

Local robotics team help supply personal protective equipment for medical professionals
By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY - With the outbreak of novel coronavirus COVID-19 straining hospitals’ resources and personal protective equipment, and their ability to obtain sufficient supplies of the latter, a group of local high school students is stepping up to help fill the need in our community.
Vale High School junior Mason Chudleigh is team captain of a local robotics team which calls themselves the Stellar Pixels. His teammates, David Chudleigh, a Vale High School freshman, and Kyle Musser, a Fruitland High School sophomore, stepped up to create 3D printed face visors for local health-care workers after hearing supplies were being stretched thin.
Team coach, mentor, and mother to Mason and David, Pam Chudleigh explained their efforts to the Argus on Tuesday.
“We are making face shields to protect medical professionals from any direct contact with COVID-19 (i.e. sneezing or a cough). Used alone, they are not effective at preventing contact with the virus. Medical professionals use them in conjunction with a fitted face mask for more complete protection. Unlike the cloth masks, these plastic face shields can be sterilized quickly and efficiently and provide an extra layer of defense.”
The Pixels have been making masks for just under a month, and Pam Chudleigh said that the effort to give has dried up a lot of their supplies.
“We have had to slow production because the team has used up most of their filament, the plastic 3D Printers use. We would love to be able to complete the masks with the clear plastic shield but are struggling to find a source for the .5mm plastic sheets. Any help from the community, either to buy filament of the plastic sheeting would be welcome.”
According to Pam Chudleigh, the designs for the shields come from Prusa Research, located in the Czech Republic, which manufactures 3D printers.
“With the help of the Czech Ministry of Health, [Prusa Research] developed the plans to print the headband and visor portion of the PPE. They also printed guidelines on a safe manufacturing environment, to minimize any risk of contamination. These masks have been shipped all around the world with the majority of the shipments going to California.”
Pam Chudleigh expressed that the Pixels are not sponsored by any school organizations but rather by Treasure Valley Physical Therapy, and is a self-funded team that does not solicit money from school districts. Usually the Pixels meet at the Treasure Valley Physical Therapy building but have migrated operations to the Chudleigh home in Ontario due to the pandemic.
“The team meets by Zoom to discuss community outreach and funding. They hope to find some local medical professionals that could use the completed PPE before shipping off the bulk of the visors.”
The Pixels first organized five years ago and participate in the FIRST robotics national organization. There are more than 100 FIRST robotics teams in Oregon, with the next closest team located in Pendleton, according to Pam Chudleigh.
“It’s been a tough time full of uncertainty for all of these kids but it tells you the kind of team they are when they turn their skills to helping others. These kids aren’t the kind to be content playing video games or on social media most of the day, they want to make a difference, keep learning, and improve their skills. I am really proud of them.”
