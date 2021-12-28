Purchase Access

VALE — The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its annual Citizens Academy and is urging citizens to attend.

The academy will begin on Jan. 3 and run for six weeks. The program has weekly meetings in the evening that last two and a-half hours. There is also one optional Saturday “range day” available during the six weeks.

Applicants are asked to commit to attending the majority of the classes.

The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office requires that all applicants submit to a criminal history and background check, prior to acceptance in the Citizens Academy program.

To request an application, or for more information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (541) 473-5126 or tjohnson@malheurco.org.

A schedule of the 2022 academy follows.

WEEK ONE: Jan. 3 — 6 to 6:15 p.m., Academy Orientation & Welcome; 6:15 to 6:30 p.m., Introduction of Sheriff’s Management Team & Organization Chart; 6:30 to 7:15 p.m., History of Sheriff / Sheriff’s Vision & Mission; 7:15 to 7:30 p.m., 10-minute break; 7:30 to 8:15 p.m., Emergency Management; and 8:15 to 9 p.m., Introduction to 911

WEEK TWO: Jan. 10 — 6 to 6:10 p.m., Welcome / Pledge/ Video; 6:10 to 7 p.m., Traffic Enforcement; 7 to 7:40 p.m., Document Service/Concealed Handgun Licensing; 7:40 to 7:50 p.m., Break; and 7:50 to 9 p.m., Parole & Probation.

WEEK THREE: Jan. 24 — 6 to 6:10 p.m., Welcome / Pledge / Video; 6:10 to 6:50 p.m., Rural Crime; 6:50 to 7:50 p.m., Patrol Division; 7:50 to 8 p.m., Break; and 8 to 9 p.m., Introduction to Investigations.

WEEK FOUR: Jan. 31 — 6 to 6-10 p.m., Welcome / Pledge / Video; 6:10 to 6:55 p.m., Introduction to Corrections ; 6:55 to 7:45 p.m., Jail Tour; 7:45 to 7:55, Break; and 7:55 to 9 p.m., Marine Division.

WEEK FIVE: Feb. 7 — 6 to 6:10 p.m., Welcome / Pledge / Video; 6:10 to 7 p.m., Use of Force; 7 to 7:40 p.m., Defensive Tactics; 7:40 to 7:50 p.m., Break; and 7:50 to 9 p.m., Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team.

OPTIONAL SATURDAY — TBD — 9 to 11:30 a.m., Milo Range; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lunch; 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Range.

WEEK SIX: Feb. 14 — 6 to 6:30 p.m., Dinner; 6:30 to 7:30, Search and Rescue; 7:30 to 7:40 p.m., Break; 7:40 to 8:40 p.m., Crime Prevention; and 8:40 to 9:20 p.m., Sheriff’s Closing Comments / Final Evaluations / Graduation.

