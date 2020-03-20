PAYETTE COUNTY — As the U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump work to bring financial relief to Americans during the outbreak of novel coronavirus COVID-19, there are those that want to steal it from out of Americans’ hands. That’s the message the Payette County Sheriff’s Office is sending to residents, in a press release dated March 19.
Lt. Andy Creech says this is a preventive measure to ensure locals don’t get diddled.
“Payette County Sheriff Office would like to make sure our citizens are not taken advantage of, in any types of scams related to the relief checks that our government is considering sending out. We feel scammers pay close attention to the news and will try to take advantage of this.”
In the release, Creech warns that scammers use tactics such as asking for your bank account or social security number.
“The government will not do this. The Federal Trade Commission, Consumer Information page has an article in relation to this.”
Creech quoted the article, which warns no matter how much money the government offers that only scammers will ask you to pay to get it.
The FTC article states, “If you spot one of these scams, please tell the Federal Trade Commission: www.ftc.gov/complaint. We’re doing our best to stop these scammers in their tracks, and your report will help.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.