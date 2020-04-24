ONTARIO — This month, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints asked its members to chip in to its efforts to bring relief from the effects of novel coronavirus COVID-19. As reported previously, many have responded to the call, including local members who are helping make 10,000 surgical masks per the request of Saint Alphonsus.
In Ontario, Mollie Morikowa took time on April 20 to share her technique with the Argus.
“At first I thought there would be plenty of people doing the masks and I like to do a lot of other projects,” said Morikowa. Once she saw how many others were making them, Morikowa hopped on the bandwagon.
“I thought, ‘Yeah, I need to do my part.’ So then, I started making them.”
Having won a handful of Malheur County Fair ribbons for sewing her own clothes, Morikowa said this project is just one more way she keeps her skills sharp.
“Fifty years of sewing,” she said.
What you need
- A sewing machine
- Plenty of colorful fabric
- Machine-washable stabilizer material (the kind used to back embroidery. Ask your craft store associate for help finding these)
- 1/4 inch wide elastic strands, if available
- A pattern - You can print Mollie’s from inside the story at argusobserver.com.
Step by step
- Cut 2 of each of the main fabric and stabilizer
- Trim off 1/2 inch from only the stabilizer pieces
- Pin together and stitch the two sides of the stabilizer pieces together, making a seam at the center at the front
- Pin desired fabric onto the stabilizer, making sure the pattern faces inward (this is necessary as it will be turned inside out later), and sew edges except at ends. These will be needed later to attach straps
- Turn mask inside out through the open ends. Use a hat pin to pull out the seams, as there will still be some that are still tucked in.
- Cut two pieces of elastic to 7 inches each for straps. [Alternately, you can cut out 1-inch wide strips of matching fabric, fold those over and sew them together to make 18-inch tie-on straps]
- Mark a 1/2 inch midway point on the straps
- Pin straps to ends of the mask, folding over the ends and sew into place
- And there you are!
Morikowa says the hardest part to sew is where the two sides of the mask meet at the tip of the nose.
Wishing not only disasters spurred effort
She also warns the filtration of air coming is not 100 percent, but that it should be a help.
“I’m not an expert on that, but it should be as good as the HEPA filter,” she said.
Morikowa said learning from the pandemic has been a blessing because it reminded her of lessons learned from disasters in days of yore.
“About twenty or thirty years ago, San Francisco had a pretty bad earthquake … people came together like never before, and were helping each other and they really held each other up and showed that they care.”
The one thing she wishes is that it didn’t take a disaster to bring about such effort.
Morikowa said she is giving one batch she has made to her daughter who works as an acupuncturist in Washington state.
Her advice to anyone who wants to try their hand at making masks: Just do it.
“No need to be skeptical; just go for it and there’s always some around that can help you with it.”
And be aware, Morikowa says poking yourself at least once with a needle or a pin is inevitable.
“If you get in a hurry, something’s gonna go wrong. But if you take your time and pay attention, all is well,” she said.
Morikowa also says to be there for your neighbors and be willing to lend a helping hand.
