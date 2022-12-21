Quantcast
Oregon DEQ

Sens. Lynn Findley, Fred Girod decry ban on gas-powered vehicles by 2035

Malheur among 26 counties with proclamations against concept

This slide shows how zero-emission vehicles will be phased in by 2035 in Oregon, with at least 35% of new car sales having to meet those requirements by 2026. This expands a current program requiring a much smaller percentage be phased in for passenger cars,SUVs and light-duty trucks by the 2025 model year.

 Photo via Oregon DEQ slideshow

ONTARIO — A local lawmaker is among those pushing back on a new carbon-reduction rule that bans the sale of gas-powered vehicles in the state by 2035. Oregon Environmental Quality Commission took action Monday during a special meeting, adopting a clean car rule that closely mirrors that of one passed by California in August. The goal is for all new car and passenger trucks sold in Oregon to have zero emissions by 2035, phasing those in nine years ahead of time.

District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale and Sen. Fred Girod, R-Stayton, issued a joint statement on Wednesday morning decrying the move and pushing for oversight of the agency.



