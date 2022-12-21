Sens. Lynn Findley, Fred Girod decry ban on gas-powered vehicles by 2035

This slide shows how zero-emission vehicles will be phased in by 2035 in Oregon, with at least 35% of new car sales having to meet those requirements by 2026. This expands a current program requiring a much smaller percentage be phased in for passenger cars,SUVs and light-duty trucks by the 2025 model year.
ONTARIO — A local lawmaker is among those pushing back on a new carbon-reduction rule that bans the sale of gas-powered vehicles in the state by 2035. Oregon Environmental Quality Commission took action Monday during a special meeting, adopting a clean car rule that closely mirrors that of one passed by California in August. The goal is for all new car and passenger trucks sold in Oregon to have zero emissions by 2035, phasing those in nine years ahead of time.
District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale and Sen. Fred Girod, R-Stayton, issued a joint statement on Wednesday morning decrying the move and pushing for oversight of the agency.
Girod says the agency has “gone amuck and shows a desperate need for administrative oversight.”
“Oregonians everywhere deserve better than big, blanket mandates from unelected bureaucrats and interim directors,” Findley said.
Girod went on to say that the action appeared to be “a clear violation of separation of standards,” adding that it was “taken covertly behind closed doors by administrative rule using the Governor’s executive order, usurping authority from the Legislature.”
He was referring to Executive Order 20-04, which is about carbon reduction and which was put into place by Gov. Kate Brown in 2020. She did this after the Legislature that year did not to pass a cap and trade bill that was designed to reduce carbon emissions from a variety of sources, including motor vehicles and industry.
Oregon DEQ followed Brown’s order with a 27-page implementation plan to on how to “reduce and regulate greenhouse gas emissions.” In that report, a chart states that transportation comprises the biggest chunk of those emissions at 39%, followed by electricity use at 26%, natural gas use at 12%.
Girod pointed out that Oregon’s forest footprint comes close to compensating for the carbon shortfall the new rule is intended to address, saying he aims to introduce legislation that would mandate the stored carbon in our forests be included in carbon emissions calculations.
What it looks like
Oregon’s Advanced Clean Cars II Rule, as presented to the Environmental Quality Commission by Oregon DEQ phases in the ban and includes updates to existing carbon-reduction plans. The latter includes that gasoline and diesel vehicles sold through 2024 must ensure the cleanest emissions possible.
This is an add-on to an existing program, which requires automakers to deliver to Oregon a certain percentage of zero-emission passenger cars, SUVs and light-duty trucks through the 2025 model year.
The rule does not apply to gas-powered vehicles already on the road by 2035; however those vehicles will be held to “more stringent emission standards.”
Some exceptions to the ban include carving out rural areas to allow hybrid vehicle sales. Those vehicles allow a user to switch to gasoline when the battery runs out.
Requirements for zero emission vehicles include a minimum range in which it must travel before needing recharged. For a battery electric vehicle the range is 150 miles, whereas it is only 50 miles for plug-in hybrid electric cars, which can switch to gasoline.
It’s worth noting that minimum is greater than the one-way distance of Ontario to many larger cities, including Pendleton (168 miles); Bend (259 miles); and less than half the distance to the state Capital in Salem (390 to 421 miles, depending on the route).
Furthermore, charging stations in rural areas are few and far between. Infrastructure was one of the key concerns cited in the 734 public comments received. Issues included “not ready or available to support transition,” and “lack of charging network in rural areas and multi-unit dwellings.” Other concerns include resiliency and capacity of the electric grid; the cost of infrastructure; power outages impacting the ability to charge; car availability, range, higher upfront cost to purchase or lease zero-emission vehicles and restriction on personal choice.
Public comments were taken in September and October during two virtual public hearings. According to Oregon DEQ, there were 734 public comments with many in support of the rule.
Counties, lawmakers already opposed
Lawmakers did not pass similar clean air proposals in 2019 and 2020, even going so far as to walkout over the matter during the 2019 Legislative session. In 2020, lawmakers sought to push the matter back to voters, citing how governing boards of 26 counties at that time had signed proclamations opposing the passage of that and related bills. Oregon has 36 counties overall.
This includes Malheur County, which opposed the cap and trade in 2020. The county’s proclamation stated that related bills would burden residents of Malheur County with increased utility and fuel costs, noting that many of the so-called “benefits” of such a move were in dispute and did not justify penalties and costs imposed.
Such a plan has repeatedly been said to be something that would “cripple” rural parts of the state. During that time, major industries in Oregon were having ongoing discussions and offering testimony to lawmakers that a cap and trade initiative may shut them down or force them to move elsewhere.
In the joint statement, Findley pointed that out, insisting that the issue required more input from the public, as well as a legislative review before being acted on. He said taking that authority away from lawmakers “exacerbates distrust in our state agencies.”
